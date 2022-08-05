CLEVELAND (AP) — Trey Mancini hit two home runs, including his first career grand slam, and drove in five runs, leading the Houston Astros over the Cleveland Guardians 9-3 on Friday night.
Astros manager Dusty Baker tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the game. Baker held his usual pregame availability with the media about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. first pitch.
Baker, 73, is in his third season as Houston's manager. Bench coach Joe Espada filled in for Baker against Cleveland.
Mancini, acquired from Baltimore on Monday to bolster Houston's already dynamic lineup, hit a solo homer in the second and capped the Astros' five-run third with a blast that cleared the 19-foot wall in left field and landed in the home run porch.
"It took me a long time," Mancini said about his grand slam. "I finally got one."
Mancini, starting at DH on Friday, has homered three times in four games with Houston. The Astros acquired him in a three-team trade that also included Tampa Bay.
Mancini missed the 2020 season while battling Stage 3 colon cancer. He returned to the field last season and was named the AL Player of the Year. Mancini batted .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs with Baltimore this season.
Mancini said he spent the first day with the Astros learning the names of his new teammates and is feeling more settled.
"From the second I got traded here I just wanted to make a positive impact whenever I'm in there," he said. "Hopefully I can keep it going."
Yordan Álvarez drove in his 73rd run of the season — good for third in the AL — with a single in the third inning that gave Houston a 2-1 lead. Jose Altuve had three hits and an RBI.
Framber Valdez (10-4) gave up a solo homer to Amed Rosario in the first. The left-hander held Cleveland in check until the seventh when Luke Maile and Myles Straw drove in runs.
Valdez was pulled after walking rookie Will Benson to load the bases with one out. Seth Martinez retired Rosario on a popup and struck out pinch-hitter Nolan Jones. Valdez allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Houston has won seven straight at Progressive Field and has outscored Cleveland in the first two games of this series 15-3.
Mancini and the Astros spoiled the major league debut of Cleveland right-hander Hunter Gaddis (0-1), who was charged with eight runs in 3 1/3 innings. He retired the side in order in the first before Houston's offense took control.
Gaddis became the 13th Cleveland player to make his major league debut this season. He was 5-3 with a 4.07 ERA in 17 games with Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. Cleveland selected Gaddis, 24, in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.
Mancini's one-out homer in the second tied the game. Houston strung together three singles and a walk before Mancini's grand slam in the third that came on a 3-1 pitch.
"I never had three guys waiting for me that were on base before so it was a really good feeling," he said.
Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan was 0 for 2, snapping his 18-game hitting streak. Kwan was removed from the game in the fourth inning after fouling a pitch off his leg in the first.
THINKING OF DUSTY
Espada said no one else with the Astros has been affected by COVID-19 as of the conclusion of Friday's game.
Guardians manager Terry Francona sent his best wishes to Baker.
"Ya know we didn't find out until about the fifth inning," he said. "I knew Dusty wasn't there. I hope he's OK. I mean, man, he's near and dear to everybody. He's so much of what's good in baseball. I hope it just feels like he has the flu or an allergy and is back because we care about him."
BRAVES 9, METS 6
NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. got four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as Atlanta rebounded quickly in its NL East showdown with New York.
Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves open an 8-0 cushion. Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II also went deep and threw out a runner at the plate as the Braves avoided their first three-game skid of the year.
Mets starter Taijuan Walker (9-3) managed only three outs in a rare but untimely flop. He was charged with eight runs and seven hits as his ERA rose from 2.79 to 3.45.
A.J. Minter (5-3) struck out three in 1 1/3 perfect innings.
PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Gibson retired his first 18 batters and pitched one-run ball over eight innings, Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 34th homer and Philadelphia beat Washington.
Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Darick Hall also homered for the Phillies, who have won eight of nine and moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since they were 37-27 on June 8, 2019.
Gibson (7-4) struck out four, allowed two hits and hit two batters over 105 pitches.
Josiah Gray (7-8) allowed four homers and gave up six runs in four innings.
RAYS 5, TIGERS 3
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay walked a franchise-record 13 times while rallying to beat Detroit.
Three of the walks came in Tampa Bay's three-run eighth. The Rays trailed 3-0 after two innings before coming back to win their third straight game.
The Tigers led 3-2 going into the eighth before Joe Jimenez (3-1) walked the first two batters and Lowe followed with a double. Isaac Paredes made it 5-3 with an RBI single.
Jalen Beeks (2-1) worked a scoreless seventh.
The Tigers brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth before Colin Poche struck out Riley Greene for his seventh save.
WHITE SOX 2, RANGERS 1
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking homer and Chicago beat Texas.
Cease (12-4), the AL pitcher of the month for both June and July, gave up a run and two hits to lower his ERA to 1.98, second in the AL, and won his fifth straight start.
Jimenez homered in the fourth off Glenn Otto (4-8) to put Chicago ahead.
Liam Hendriks, the third White Sox reliever, pitched a perfect ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances.
CUBS 2, MARLINS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift Chicago past Miami.
The Cubs looked like they were on the way to their sixth straight loss before Contreras drove an 0-1 pitch from Dylan Floro (0-1) to left with one out in the eighth for his 16th homer.
Chicago's Justin Steele went 4 2/3 innings, striking out a career-high 10, allowing four hits and walking. Rowan Wick (3-5) got the final four outs.
Joey Wendle singled in a run in the seventh for the Marlins, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.
