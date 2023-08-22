Vlad Malykhin

Harding University pole vaulter Vlad Malykhin, ranked 55th in the world, will compete at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships in Budapest, Hungary starting today.

 hardingsports.com

SEARCY – Vlad Malykhin, a pole vaulter from Harding University and a native of Shostka, Ukraine, is a two-time NCAA Division II national champion. He is now set to compete on Wednesday at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Malykhin holds the 55th rank in the global pole vaulting rankings. His personal best height of 5.71 meters, equivalent to 18 feet and 8.75 inches, was achieved during the 2023 Great American Conference Championship held in Searcy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.