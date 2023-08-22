SEARCY – Vlad Malykhin, a pole vaulter from Harding University and a native of Shostka, Ukraine, is a two-time NCAA Division II national champion. He is now set to compete on Wednesday at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Malykhin holds the 55th rank in the global pole vaulting rankings. His personal best height of 5.71 meters, equivalent to 18 feet and 8.75 inches, was achieved during the 2023 Great American Conference Championship held in Searcy.
The competition is scheduled to commence at 10:15 a.m. local time in Budapest, which corresponds to 3:15 a.m. in Searcy. The competitors are divided into two groups, each consisting of 17 participants. Malykhin is assigned to Group B for this event.
In order to secure automatic qualification for the final scheduled on Saturday, August 26, any vaulter who clears the height of 5.80 meters, approximately 19 feet and 0.25 inches, will earn their spot. A minimum of 12 vaulters will progress to the final stage of the competition.
