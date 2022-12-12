LITTLE ROCK — The storybook ending was not to be for Harding Academy as Malvern running back Jalen Dupree ran rough shod over the Wildcats defense in a 64-39 victory for the Leopards in the 4A State Championship game at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The game had its original start at Noon, but stormy weather forced a three-and-a-half hour delay before the game finally resumed just after 4 p.m. The game was stopped around the 6-minute mark of the first quarter following a big 71-yard touchdown play from Wildcats quarterback Owen Miller to receiver Kyler Hoover to give Harding Academy a 10-7 lead.
Once play resumed, the two teams’ offenses went to work and ran up a 43-32 margin in favor of Malvern at the break. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, there would be no back-and-forth in the second half as the Leopard defense stiffened, and Dupree turned on the afterburners.
Malvern started the second half up by two scores, and added to that on their first drive of the second half when Dupree scored from 2 yards out. The Wildcats had an opportunity to match it on their ensuing drive, but Miller was sacked by Dupree on third and 12 inside the red zone. Senior kicker Kyle Ferrie then attempted a 38-yard field goal, but it went wide right by a fraction to keep the score 50-32.
Pressure on Miller was the key to Malvern’s defensive success as the sophomore quarterback was sacked 7 times total. Harding Academy was able to put up late score in the fourth quarter, but by then, the Leopards had scored twice more on a big running play from quarterback Cedric Simmons and Dupree’s fourth and final touchdown with 5:15 remaining.
The two teams combined for an incredible 1,137 yards of offense. Malvern had 224 yards passing and 440 yards rushing for 664 yards while Harding Academy had 393 passing yards combined with just 80 rushing yards for 473 total.
The first quarter itself was a score fest as each team scored on their first three possessions. The Wildcats were not able to punch it in after getting first-and-goal from the Malvern 4-yard line, giving Ferrie a 20-yard chip shot for the first score of the game at the 7:46 mark of the first quarter. The Leopards quickly responded in two plays on their opening drive when Donta Cagle caught a Simmons’ pass for a 76-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats then rolled out a big play of their own as Miller found Hoover for a 71-yard touchdown. Coming out of the weather delay, Malvern took advantage of the only turnover of the night for either team when they recovered an HA fumble near midfield and Dupree quickly converted that drive with a 57-yard touchdown run, and also ran in the two-point conversion for a 22-10 Leopard lead with 3:15 still remaining in the opening period.
Defensive player Wyatt Simmons got involved with the next Wildcats drive as the junior ran it in from five yards out to close the gap to 22-17 at the 1:28 mark of the first quarter.
Harding Academy closed the gap even more following a defensive stop with another big pass play from Miller to Hoover, this time from 80 yards for the score and a close 32-29 margin. But the Leopards were not done as they rolled out another big pass play for a touchdown, and got the ball back again inside a minute left to play in the first half.
That set up Dupree for yet another big run as the elite-level junior ran it from 54 yards out with 11 seconds left on the clock. Dupree finished with 291 yards on 33 carries and 4 touchdowns, the second highest total in state championship game history.
The Wildcats finished with a final record of 12-1 while the Leopards went 12-2 with the championship victory.
