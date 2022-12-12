LITTLE ROCK — The storybook ending was not to be for Harding Academy as Malvern running back Jalen Dupree ran rough shod over the Wildcats defense in a 64-39 victory for the Leopards in the 4A State Championship game at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The game had its original start at Noon, but stormy weather forced a three-and-a-half hour delay before the game finally resumed just after 4 p.m. The game was stopped around the 6-minute mark of the first quarter following a big 71-yard touchdown play from Wildcats quarterback Owen Miller to receiver Kyler Hoover to give Harding Academy a 10-7 lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.