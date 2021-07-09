A chance meeting Thursday led to some great memories for me.
My girlfriend Jacqueline and I went into a pharmacy in Cabot to pick up a prescription. As we were about to walk in, I saw a young man who I thought I recognized. It turns out it was one of my former athletes I covered at Carlisle High School. I had not seen Kamrawn Russell in more than 10 years.
Kam is not on social media but I do keep up with him through his mother and two brothers. Kam was always one of my favorite kids to cover.
He always had a smile on his face and competed so hard in both football and basketball. Every time he touched the football, I thought he would score a touchdown.
Seeing Kam on Thursday brought back so many emotions for me. The best part of my job as a sportswriter and photographer is the relationships I have made with athletes throughout the years, especially in Cabot, Lonoke and Carlisle. So many of these young men and women have gone on to do great things in life. I take great pride in how I was able to see them compete when they were teenagers, hoping that I’d be able to keep up with them as they grew older.
For me, that’s the best thing about social media. I know there are so many “bad” things about it. But seeing how my “kids” are doing in their 20s, 30s and even 40s now, it gives me great joy.
And through my work with The Daily Citizen, I hope to be able to make some of those connections with the athletes in White County. That’s my goal.
———
Unlike last year when there was no certainty about a high school sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m gearing up for a fun school year.
When I came back to work in newspapers with The Daily Citizen in January, it was the middle of the basketball season. I had so much fun getting back to doing what I love more than anything professionally – covering high school athletics.
I enjoyed covering the basketball games and all the spring sports. But now, it’s almost football season.
White County has always been a hotbed of great high school football, especially the last few years with Harding Academy and Searcy High School. They have combined to win multiple state championships.
Beebe has always been competitive. Bald Knob has shown glimpses of being able to turn a corner. Riverview is only two years removed from sharing a conference championship. And Rose Bud will play 8-man football but that is something that I really enjoy covering and am glad that the community and school has embraced that opportunity.
I’m looking forward to hitting as many different games as possible this year. Additionally, I truly love covering volleyball. I’m looking forward to working with as many of the coaches in the area, trying to run as many names of athletes in the paper as I can. Parents love seeing their kids’ names and photos in print. My old boss, Mark Magie, at the Cabot Star-Herald, called it “refrigerator journalism,” meaning that parents would cut out the article and put it on their refrigerator.
I honestly believe I was born to be a newspaperman. It’s the only job I’ve ever truly loved. I’m just thankful that I was able to get this job and share my meager talents with the great people of White County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.