KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill have talked openly about the Kansas City Chiefs chasing a perfect season.
Well, the two were nearly perfect Friday night.
Mahomes was 8 of 9 for 117 yards and two touchdowns in his only two chances with the ball, including a 35-yard TD strike to the fleet-footed Hill, and the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-25 to finish 3-0 in the preseason.
Now come 17 regular-season games and, the Chiefs hope, three more in the postseason.
"We didn't change the script," Mahomes said, "but we went through that pregame mock week. You had a couple preseason games they had played, and we went through that routine I've built. And having that and going against the defense playing a scout-team defense, we came out a little faster and crisper and were able to move the ball."
Indeed, Mahomes was sharper than he'd been his first two exhibitions, his only miss a throw-away with nobody open. After his touchdown toss to Hill, Mahomes finished his night with a short touchdown pass to tight end Blake Bell.
"I knew going in that we had enough reps — what I thought were enough reps — so it was strictly the comfort the offense had working together, and the defense had," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "We had some long drives, some good work."
Mahomes' counterpart, Kirk Cousins, wasn't nearly as effective for Minnesota. He led the Vikings to a field goal on his first offensive series but went three-and-out on each of the next two, finishing 5 of 7 for 57 yards. Cousins looked out of sync with his receivers and took a big loss on a sack by Anthony Hitchens.
Third-round pick Kellen Mond, who appears to have the edge on Jake Browning for the Vikings' backup job, was 16 of 23 for 196 yards with an interception. Browning was just 2 of 8 for 41 yards.
"We moved the ball well the first drive. We got stopped when we got to the red zone," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "Then we didn't do much the next two drives. And defensively we had a few of our horses that didn't play tonight and you could see that some of these backups need to improve quickly."
Chiefs backup Chad Henne didn't play Friday night, so Shane Buechele got plenty of work. The rookie was sharp driving KC for a TD and a 21-3 halftime lead, but Buechele also threw a pick-six to Parry Nickerson in the fourth quarter.
"Chad's had enough reps," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "I wanted to get the young kid some good, extended play time."
The Vikings' defense scored two touchdowns during their three preseason losses. Their offense had scored only one until the final minutes Friday night, a 32-yard scamper by backup running back A.J. Rose Jr. in the third quarter.
Derrick Gore answered with a 56-yard catch-and-run to help Kansas City finish its perfect preseason.
"They know they've got a good football team coming in here in Cleveland, so you don't have to say a whole lot," said Reid, who now must trim his roster to the 53-man limit by Tuesday. "They know what's ahead of them."
JETS 31, EAGLES 31
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — James Morgan threw a 49-yard Hail Mary to Kenny Yeboah as time expired and Josh Adams ran in the 2-point conversion to lead New York to a 31-31 tie with Philadelphia.
The scores capped a stirring — and entertaining — comeback that had the Jets players and coaches celebrating wildly on the sideline as if they had won a playoff game.
The start was delayed 30 minutes because of strong storms that moved through the New York and New Jersey area. Air bubbles formed in spots on the rain-drenched MetLife Stadium turf a few hours before kickoff, but there appeared to be no issues during the game.
Most of the projected starters for both teams sat out — including quarterbacks Jalen Hurts for Philadelphia and Zach Wilson for New York — after the squads held joint practices at the Jets' facility on Wednesday and Thursday.
New York was trailing 24-10 when Ty Johnson had a 3-yard run up the middle for a score as time expired in the third quarter.
Morgan, who replaced starter Josh Johnson after halftime, connected with Yeboah for a 21-yard touchdown with 6:59 left to bring New York within a point.
With no overtime in the preseason, coach Robert Saleh opted to go for a go-ahead 2-point conversion. But Zech McPhearson intercepted Morgan's toss in the end zone to keep it a one-point game.
The Jets got the ball back with 1:38 to go and a chance to win. On third-and-7, Morgan completed a pass to Daniel Brown for a first down. But the tight end had the ball ripped out of his hands by Michael Jacquet, who ran it in for what appeared to be a win-sealing 32-yard touchdown.
But New York got the ball back with 59 seconds remaining and sent the Jets fans home happy — with a tie.
PANTHERS 34, STEELERS 9
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold completed 19 of 25 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and Carolina defeated Pittsburgh.
Darnold, who saw his most extensive action of the preseason, spent most of the first quarter under duress despite playing against a defense that was resting all of its starters.
But the 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick acquired this offseason from the New York Jets stayed calm and rebounded, finding rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 13-yard touchdown pass and Robby Anderson for an 8-yard score before exiting at halftime. D.J. Moore caught six passes from Darnold for 48 yards.
Christian McCaffrey sat out, but the rest of Carolina's offensive and defensive starters played the entire first half.
With this being the Steelers' fourth preseason game — most teams played three — coach Mike Tomlin rested all but four starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, and running back Najee Harris. Even backup QB Mason Rudolph got the night off.
Dwayne Haskins started and struggled, completing just 9 of 16 passes for 108 yards with one interception and one late touchdown on Pittsburgh's final drive.
The Panthers built a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter after Marshall, one of the most productive receivers in the NFL this preseason, caught a pass from Darnold in the flat and eluded two defenders en route to the end zone. The score was set up when Pittsburgh's Matthew Sexton muffed a punt and Carolina's Keith Kirkwood recovered at the Steelers 15.
Darnold's second TD was a perfectly lofted pass over the head of linebacker Robert Spillane and into Anderson's arms in the middle of the end zone.
Undrafted rookie running back Spencer Brown from Alabama-Birmingham, helped his chances of making an NFL roster by running for 57 yards on 11 carries, including a 20-yard touchdown. Backup quarterback Will Grier added a 24-yard TD run for the Panthers.
COLTS 27, LIONS 17
DETROIT (AP) — Indianapolis' depth chart at quarterback took another hit.
Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury in a win over Detroit.
"It didn't look good," Colts coach Frank Reich said. "We need to wait for the doctors' final say."
With Carson Wentz recovering from foot surgery, Ehlinger is competing with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to possibly take the team's first snap in two weeks when the season opens.
Ehlinger was hurt in the first half after he was 3 for 3 for 63 yards, including a 60-yard pass after escaping a sack, and had a 14-yard run. Eason was 10 of 14 for 74 yards.
To keep Eason healthy for Week 1, the Colts let 28-year-old Brett Hundley finish the game under center and he took full advantage.
Hundley threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Deon Jackson and the rookie running back rushed for a tying, 2-point conversion. A few snaps later, linebacker Curtis Bolton intercepted David Blough's pass to set up Rodrigo Blankenship's 42-yard field goal — his fourth of the game — that put Indy ahead 20-17.
Jackson converted a third down with a 42-yard touchdown run up the middle with 1:50 left, sealing a 3-0 preseason for the Colts.
Detroit fell to 0-3 under first-year coach Dan Campbell.
"I'm encouraged — I am," Campbell said. "Do we still have work to do? Yeah. A lot of work to do, but we have time. The hardest thing is to have urgency and patience at the same time. I don't know how you do that, but I'm working on it."
The Lions looked like they might win the preseason game when they led 14-6 late in the first quarter on Tim Boyle's 15-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus and Godwin Igwebuike's 1-yard run for a score.
Detroit's defense, which was one of the worst in NFL history last season, failed to stop Indy's fourth-string quarterback to hold on for the win.
Both teams are banking on a veteran quarterback to bounce back this season and each was rested in the preseason finale.
Wentz was acquired from Philadelphia for a third-round draft pick and a 2022 conditional second-round selection. He could be ready for the opener after breaking his foot and having surgery earlier this month. Wentz returned to practice earlier this week.
Detroit dealt Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, two first-rounders and a third-round pick.
