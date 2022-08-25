KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It seemed only fitting that, one day after Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson's family announced his death at the age of 87, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in a preseason rematch of the first Super Bowl.

It was that title game on a sunny January day in 1967 when many fans first saw "Lenny the Cool."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.