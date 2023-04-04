SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado thought he had called time as the pitch clock wound down to eight seconds. Plate umpire Ron Kulpa thought otherwise and called an automatic strike three to end the first inning.
The San Diego Padres' star slugger argued, said something that Kulpa didn't like and was ejected.
That was merely the biggest drama of the day for the Padres, who blew a four-run lead and lost 8-6 to the Arizona Diamondbacks after the bullpen melted down while trying to preserve Yu Darvish's decent season debut. José Herrera singled in the go-ahead run in the four-run eighth, when the Diamondbacks stole four bases and were aided by two errors. Josh Rojas scored the final run when he stole home as part of a double steal. Rojas had three hits and two RBIs.
Machado's ejection was the first related to the pitch clock.
Machado was adjusting his batting gloves and called time just before the the clock ticked from 8 seconds to 7 seconds. Batters must be facing the pitcher with eight seconds on the clock under new rules adopted for this season to speed the pace of play. They get one timeout per at-bat.
"I called it. As you can see, my hand was up at eight seconds," Machado said. "I guess it wasn't good enough to get awarded for it."
Asked what he said before getting ejected, Machado said: "That's between me and him."
Manager Bob Melvin also argued with Kulpa as Machado, who was the designated hitter, was escorted toward the dugout by another umpire.
It was the 10th ejection of Machado's big league career.
Machado committed the first pitch clock violation during spring training and shrugged it off after getting two hits that day.
This time it was far more serious.
"Obviously he said I called time too late, that I called it at seven seconds," Machado said. "That's his opinion. I know what I saw and know what I felt. I knew I had enough time to call that timeout and I just didn't get it. Obviously it's about a feel thing and who's behind the plate and who's going to want to grant it to you. I'm just going to continue to do what the rules say."
Said Melvin: "You're going to see some of that, and unfortunately it was strike three.
Nelson Cruz replaced Machado and homered to left leading off the fourth for a 2-0 lead, his first with the Padres.
Xander Bogaerts, who signed a $280 million, 11-year deal as a free agent in December, hit a two-run homer to left-center with two outs in the fifth, his third, for a 5-1 lead. Juan Soto was aboard on a one-out double.
The Diamondbacks began their comeback by scoring three runs with two outs in the sixth to pull to 5-4. Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run double and Rojas an RBI single. Rojas' at-bat followed a walk by Jose Herrera, who was awarded an automatic ball on a pitch clock violation by Nabil Crismatt. Herrera ended up walking.
They took the lead in the eighth on three singles, a walk, four stolen bases and two errors.
"We're a good team, we're athletic and we're going to exploit things that we're supposed to," manager Torey Lovullo said.
Darvish, whose first start was pushed back due to Japan's run to the World Baseball Classic title, held the Diamondbacks to one run and three hits in five innings, but also walked four and hit two batters while striking out three.
Kevin Ginkel (1-0) got the win and Luis Garcia (0-1) the loss. Drey Jameson allowed Trent Grisham's homer in the ninth but earned his first save.
Arizona's Jake McCarthy made a spectacular running catch of Austin Nola's fly ball in foul territory just before tumbling over the low wall along the right field line to end the eighth. He was OK and stayed in the game.
"I had a pretty good read on it and the wall came up pretty quick," McCarthy said. "The catch itself wasn't super difficult, but I didn't realize how close I was to the wall and obviously flipped over. Lucky I didn't get hurt. The concrete didn't feel great but I feel fine."
PHILLIES 4, YANKEES 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his 200th career homer on the game's second pitch from Domingo Germán (0-1) and added an RBI single as the Philadelphia Phillies became the last team in the major leagues to get a win this season.
The NL champions had been outscored 37-12 during an 0-4 start and were on the verge on their poorest beginning to a season since dropping their first seven games in 1934.
Andrew Bellatti (1-0) pitched the fifth for the win.
RAYS 10, NATIONALS 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Raley, Josh Lowe and Yandy Díaz homered in the ninth inning as Tampa Bay rallied. At 5-0, the Rays are off to the best start since the 2016 Baltimore Orioles won their first seven games.
Raley hit his third homer in two nights, a leadoff drive in the ninth off Kyle Finnegan (0-1) that tied the score 6-6. Lowe followed with a shot into the second deck in right-center. With two on and one out, Diaz capped the outburst with a three-run homer.
Ryan Thompson (1-0) pitched one inning for the win.
MARLINS 1, TWINS 0
MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara (1-0) pitched the major leagues' first complete game this season, a three-hitter for his fourth career shutout.
The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, who pitched six of the big leagues' 36 complete games last season, struck out five and walked one in a game that took 1 hour, 57 minutes, the fastest yet in the first season of the pitch clock. Alcantara threw 68 of 100 pitches for strikes.
Avisaíl Garcia homered in the second off Kenta Maeda (0-1), who returned from Tommy John surgery in his first big league appearance since Aug. 21, 2001. The 34-year-old right-hander left with an apparent arm injury after allowing Jon Berti's leadoff single in the sixth.
BREWERS 9, METS 0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez, Brian Anderson and Garrett Mitchell hit consecutive home runs off Max Scherzer (1-1) in the sixth, and Wade Miley earned his 100th win. Milwaukee has outscored the Mets 19-0 in consecutive games.
Anderson and Mitchell also connected for back-to-back homers in the seventh off Brooks Raley. Anderson, who homered Monday, had a two-run double in the first against Scherzer and finished with six RBIs.
Miley (1-0) gave up five hits in six innings, and the Mets were shut out in consecutive games for the first time since June 2021 against Atlanta.
Scherzer allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. The only other time the three-time Cy Young Award winner gave up three successive homers came in July 2017 with Washington at Arizona when David Peralta, AJ Pollock and Jake Lamb went deep in the first.
CUBS 12, REDS 5
CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Wisdom doubled twice and had three hits and three RBIs.
Wisdom's two-run single highlighted a six-run seventh inning that overcame a 3-2 deficit. Nico Hoerner doubled off Buck Farmer (0-2) leading off the seventh
Cody Bellinger went 3 for 5 with an RBI, a day after hitting a three-run homer that ended his 0-for-11 start with the Cubs.
Adbert Alzolay (1-0) won despite allowing pinch-hitter Stuart Fairchild's two-run homer.
BRAVES 4, CARDINALS 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Dodd (1-0) won his major league debut, allowing one run and six hits in five innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
Austin Riley hit a two-run homer off Steven Matz (0-1) in the first inning.
Jesse Chavez, Joe Jiménez, Dylan Lee and Kirby Yates combined for three scoreless innings before A.J. Minter worked a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.
PIRATES 4, RED SOX 1
BOSTON (AP) — Ji Hwan Bae hit his first big league homer and Bryan Reynolds went deep for the third time in two games, a drive off Nick Pivetta (0-1) that put Pittsburgh ahead 3-1 in the third.
Roansy Contreras (1-0) held the Red Sox to three hits over 5 2/3 innings. He retired 13 straight after giving up a run in the first. David Bednar got three outs for his third save.
BLUE JAYS 4, ROYALS 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi (1-0) allowed one run and three hits in five innings, combining with four relievers on a four-hitter as Toronto stopped a three-game skid.
Whit Merrifield doubled and scored the go-ahead run in his first game back in the city where he spent most of seven seasons before he was traded last August. Matt Chapman was 3 for 4 with a double.
Jordan Romano pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.
Kris Bubic (0-1) allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings.
ORIOLES 7, RANGERS 2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run second inning and Jorge Mateo hit a two-run drive in the third that chased Andrew Heaney (0-1) from his Texas debut.
Kyle Gibson (2-0) allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings after his scheduled start got moved up a day,
TIGERS 6, ASTROS 3
HOUSTON (AP) — Spencer Torkelson tied a career high with three hits, highlighted by a two-run homer in the eighth.
Matt Manning (1-0) yielded six hits with two walks and two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his season debut.
Houston starter Framber Valdez (0-1) allowed eight hits and three runs — two earned — with nine strikeouts in seven innings.
