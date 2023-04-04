Diamondbacks Padres Baseball

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts alongside home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on an automatic strike during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 Gregory Bull

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado thought he had called time as the pitch clock wound down to eight seconds. Plate umpire Ron Kulpa thought otherwise and called an automatic strike three to end the first inning.

The San Diego Padres' star slugger argued, said something that Kulpa didn't like and was ejected.

