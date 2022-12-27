Knicks Mavericks Basketball

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives against New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 LM Otero

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds left in regulation before getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic missing a free throw on purpose, ending up with the loose ball on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115-115 tie with 1.0 seconds remaining.

