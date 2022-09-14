It's been a week of bad luck and even worse news for the Searcy Lady Lions volleyball team as they continue to fight in the ultra-tough 5A-East Conference. Tuesday's 3-1 home loss to West Memphis kept the Lady Lions winless in league play, but it was Thursday's match against Nettleton which had the biggest impact on the remainder of the season for Searcy.
In that game, junior all-conference hitter Madison Graul went down with a torn ACL and will not return to action again this season. Graul, who has by far been the Lady Lions' leading scorer through the first eight matches, was also a leading defender for Searcy. Graul's absence on the court was a major factor for the Lady Lions' loss to West Memphis, as the Lady Blue Devils limited Searcy's net attack, especially from late in the second set on.
“We're still trying to figure out a new rotation,” Lady Lions head coach Manuela Harris said. “One of our starters got injured on Thursday, so we completely changed rotations. The girls are still adjusting to all the new stuff we're doing. They're adjusting well, but there are still some things we need to iron out.”
Graul was in attendance at the Jungle for the match against West Memphis on Tuesday and did her best to put up a brave front from the Searcy bench.
“It was heart breaking,” Harris said. “But she's going to get her surgery and hopefully recover, so we're going to have her next year. Yes, we're adjusting, but the girls are doing great. Some girls have not played certain positions for years. She definitely wants to be on the court, and I want her to be on the court. But she's accepted it and is their biggest cheerleader now.”
Things were going Searcy's way early in the match as the Lady Lions took a 25-17 win in the first set, and were up 23-21 in the second before West Memphis made adjustments at the net and eventually came back to win 26-24.
Searcy was back out front again early in Set 3, but the Lady Devils came back again, this time midway through the game and went on to win 25-17. West Memphis limited Searcy to six kills for the entire set, and nine in the fourth and final game.
The Lady Lions got off to another good start in the fourth set with kills from juniors Emily Miller and Sara McCain to give Searcy an early 2-0 lead. Senior Jadyn Kingsriter then added back-to-back kills to keep the home team out front 4-2. Midway through the set, Searcy sophomore Hynleigh Webber and West Memphis defender Isabella Hinze traded kills to keep things tied up at 12-12.
From there, the Lady Blue Devils went on a dominating 13-5 run that finally took Searcy out of contention.
Following the loss, the Lady Lions are now 5-6 overall and 0-4 in the 5A-East Conference. Searcy will play at Batesville today, and will host Marion on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.