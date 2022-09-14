It's been a week of bad luck and even worse news for the Searcy Lady Lions volleyball team as they continue to fight in the ultra-tough 5A-East Conference. Tuesday's 3-1 home loss to West Memphis kept the Lady Lions winless in league play, but it was Thursday's match against Nettleton which had the biggest impact on the remainder of the season for Searcy.

In that game, junior all-conference hitter Madison Graul went down with a torn ACL and will not return to action again this season. Graul, who has by far been the Lady Lions' leading scorer through the first eight matches, was also a leading defender for Searcy. Graul's absence on the court was a major factor for the Lady Lions' loss to West Memphis, as the Lady Blue Devils limited Searcy's net attack, especially from late in the second set on.

