BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU's national championship women's basketball team returned to campus on Monday where thousands of fans gathered to welcome them back.

"Timing is everything in our lives," LSU coach and Louisiana native Kim Mulkey told the cheering crowd. "It was time for me to come home."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.