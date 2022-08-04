BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Invigorated as LSU coach Brian Kelly appears to be by his first year at the helm of a traditional Southeastern Conference power, he didn't downplay the relative uncertainty surrounding the Tigers as fall camp opened.

A coaching staff that has just one returning assistant — offensive line coach Brad Davis — has a slew of decisions to make about a roster comprised of numerous new players.

