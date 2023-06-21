OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU staved off elimination from the College World Series for a second time. And now the Tigers are right where they expected to be all along.

Cade Beloso hit a go-ahead three-run homer, freshman Griffin Herring pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief in his longest outing and LSU forced a second bracket final with a 5-2 victory over No. 1 national seed Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

