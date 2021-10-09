It was a warm Homecoming night at Wooten Field at Bro Erwin Stadium in Beebe as the Beebe Badgers celebrated Homecoming 2021.
Homecoming Queen Olivia McCormick and her court enjoyed a beautiful night and a large crowd.
However, the Little Rock Christian Warriors were not gracious visitors as the Warriors forced four Beebe turnovers and held the Badger offense to just 136 yards of total offense in the 36-7 win for Little Rock Christian.
Jayveon Dyer-Jones rushed for two touchdowns, and Wyatt Thomas added two field goals for the Warriors.
Beebe's Zack Grant was 7-15 passing for 55 yards and 2 interceptions, with the first one coming on the first play of the game by Eli Cooper.
The Badgers also lost a fumble off a punt return and had a holding call in the end zone that resulted in a safety for the Warriors. With the loss, Beebe falls to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the 5A Central Conference.
Next Friday night, the Badgers make the short trip south on U.S. 67 to Jacksonville to take on the Titans on their homecoming.
