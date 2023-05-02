A total of 22 Searcy High School track athletes punched their ticket to the upcoming state meet with strong performances as the 5A-East Conference Track Meet at Marion on Friday. The 5A State Meet will be held at Lake Hamilton tomorrow beginning at 9 am.
Tamarah Hogan won the conference championship in both of her individual events, the 100m dash and the 200m dash. Hogan now has the fastest 200m time in the state in the 5A classification. Hogan also qualified for state in both the 4x100m and 4x400m relays. Other members of the 4x100m team are Anna Killins, Aubrey Hart, and Andrea Santiago. The members of the 4x400 relay team are Hart, Killins, and Mykurah Williams.
Wade Moore won the conference championship in the 400m dash with a personal best time of 50.67. Moore is also a member of the 4x400m relay team that qualified for state. Other members of that team are Nick Gray, Michael Supratman, and Brantly Jones.
Christian Clark is the conference champion in the boys shotput, with a throw of 44'10". Michael Supratman qualified in the 300m hurdles with a time of 42.87. Jozee Hunt and Jillian Conrad finished 3rd and 4th, respectively, in the pole vault and will be competing in the state meet.
Both boys' and girls' 4x800m relay teams qualified for state, and the girls set a new school record time of 11:21. Members of that team are Ava Sciba, Anna Ford, Brenda Sanchez, and Haley Tancinco. The boys' team members are Nick Sherwood, Mason Wood, Case Sciba, and James Perry.
Nick Sherwood also finished 4th in the 1600m run with a personal best time of 4:53, sending him on to state.
These athletes will be joined by Jayden Bowman, who has an automatic qualifier in the 400m dash, and Robert Armitage, who has an automatic bid in the high jump, tomorrow in Lake Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.