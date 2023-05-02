A total of 22 Searcy High School track athletes punched their ticket to the upcoming state meet with strong performances as the 5A-East Conference Track Meet at Marion on Friday. The 5A State Meet will be held at Lake Hamilton tomorrow beginning at 9 am.

Tamarah Hogan won the conference championship in both of her individual events, the 100m dash and the 200m dash. Hogan now has the fastest 200m time in the state in the 5A classification. Hogan also qualified for state in both the 4x100m and 4x400m relays. Other members of the 4x100m team are Anna Killins, Aubrey Hart, and Andrea Santiago. The members of the 4x400 relay team are Hart, Killins, and Mykurah Williams.

