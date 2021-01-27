The Harding Academy Wildcats made six of their first seven 3-point attempts in a 67-32 win over Riverview on Tuesday night at Harris Gym.
Riverview’s only lead was 2-0 on a basket by R.J. McCall 20 seconds into the game.
Harding’s Ty Dugger hit consecutive 3-pointers to start a run, which saw the Wildcats lead 27-8 after one quarter.
Dugger was 3 for 3 from deep in the first quarter. Carter Neal also made 3 3-pointers during the first quarter.
“Obviously when shots go in, everything looks and feels really good,” Harding coach Brad Francis said. “One of the reasons shots were going in for us was that we were really executing and getting the shots in rhythm with the right guys in the right places. To their credit, they stepped up and knocked them down.
“From there, it just got a little bit contagious, and we continued to execute and have success. It was a good evening for us.”
Harding continued it’s good start in the second quarter, outscoring the Raiders 13-10, including a steal and coast-to-coast basket by Kyle Ferrie with 2:32 left In the first half to give the Wildcats a 36-14 lead.
Riverview’s Tyler Rayson hit two free throws early in the second half to make the score 40-20. Harding scored the next nine points to give the Wildcats a 49-20 lead. Harding led 54-24 after three quarters, and the game clock ran the entire fourth quarter.
Neal led Harding with 19 points. Dugger had 16. Kade Smith scored 6. Adam Fager and Landon Koch had 4 apiece. Scoring 3 each were Sikan Akpanudo, Eli Wallis and Levi Mercer. Jackson Fox and Ferrie had 2 each.
McCall led Riverview with 11 points. Carson Worley and Rayson had 6 points each. Trigg Rogers had 5. Caleb Jiles and Harley Sawtelle had 2 apiece.
Francis said he thinks his team is playing well after getting a late start to the season because of the football team winning the state championship a week before Christmas.
“Last week and this week, we have played well,” he said. “Finally, being in the gym enough, they have enough reps, particularly shooting, that when we do execute things and get good shots we can knock them down a little better.”
