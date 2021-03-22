Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Arkansas House passes transgender sports bill
- Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden's border secrecy
- Arkansas lawmakers OK ultrasound requirement for abortions
- Overstimulated? Stocks soar 75% in historic 12-month run
- Biden eyes $3 trillion package for infrastructure, schools, families
- Police: 10 people killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
- Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
- Hutchinson vetoes coronavirus bill to refund business fines
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- 97-year-old Letona man, one other killed in six-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67/167 on Tuesday
- Searcy church dating back to at least 1910 burns, but sanctuary saved
- El Paso brothers accused of smoking marijuana with 2-year-old in backseat of closed-up vehicle
- White County prosecutor officially charges Searcy couple with manslaughter
- Four recommended finalists to interview for Searcy superintendent position
- 'Small Business Revolution' fizzled for some of top 12 businesses
- 300 construction jobs in White County for solar project possible in November
- Four chosen to be interviewed for Searcy School District superintendent
- Lonoke 38-year-old receives six years in prison for fleeing in stolen vehicle
- County judge: 'There ain't a dime of county road money going to court facility project'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.