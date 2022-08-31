The Searcy School District is reaching out to its sports fans 70 and older with complimentary lifetime passes “to all of our [home] athletic events,” according to Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart.

“We have gone to a cash-less system where you go to GoFan.com to buy your tickets and we know sometimes that’s a little difficult for some, and so what we have decided to do is honor those folks 70 and older who want to see our kids be involved, whether it be a grandparent or an aunt and uncle or whoever,” Hart said. “We just want to give them the opportunity to do so.”

