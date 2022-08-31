The Searcy School District is reaching out to its sports fans 70 and older with complimentary lifetime passes “to all of our [home] athletic events,” according to Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart.
“We have gone to a cash-less system where you go to GoFan.com to buy your tickets and we know sometimes that’s a little difficult for some, and so what we have decided to do is honor those folks 70 and older who want to see our kids be involved, whether it be a grandparent or an aunt and uncle or whoever,” Hart said. “We just want to give them the opportunity to do so.”
A Searcy schools representative will be set up ata table set up outside Lion Stadium on Thursday prior to the eighth-/ninth-grade football games against Conway and at the Sept. 9 Lions vs. Sheridan football game. Any individual 70 or older can also go to the Searcy School District Administrative Office on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. to get a pass.
Hart said the individuals will just have to give their name and address and sign for their pass.
“It will be good for every athletic event that we sponsor,” he said. “It won’t be good on the road [for away games] but anything that we host that is not a AAA tournament or something of that nature, they will have access to. It’s just a way for us to give back to our patrons a little bit.”
Something else Hart talked about with the GoFan.com account is that the district is going totally cashless.
“The benefit is really great,” he said. “No. 1 from a safety standpoint and secondly for a varsity football game, we may have $5,000 or $6,000 or $7,000, depends on the size of the gate. We may have several thousand dollars that we’re responsible for and trying to keep track of. It’s just a safety issue, too, for our personnel so it eliminates the possibility that someone could decide they wanted the money worse than we did, so it stops theft and mistakes from happening.
“We don’t have to count all the money. It saves us a whole lot when it comes to state audit. We can know the number of tickets will always match the sales.”
A third thing Hart mentioned is that the district is looking for veterans who have served to be recognized as honorary captains for the Lions football team.
“If we have enough, we’ll extend that honor into basketball season,” Hart said. “They will get admission to the game and for football they will do the coin toss and we’ll announce their name and read off a little about their service, rank, where they served and for how long. It’s just a way to say thank you.”
To get involved with being an honorary captain, Hart said veterans can contact him through email at bhart@searcyschools.org and the district will have a link on its website to do that as well.
