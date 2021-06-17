Searcy Recreational Sports League Director Rigel Page told The Daily Citizen that "we just finished an awesome baseball season!"
He said they recently had an awards ceremony that included the Barry Baker Award, which is presented to the player who shows exemplary sportsmanship and citizenship on an off the field. "Dylan Cortes was the winner," Page said.
Baker's surviving siblings, Beverly Smith and Bonnie Reynolds were there for the presentation.
There was a new award that Page calls the Barnabus Parent Award.
"It goes to the parent who shows exemplary encouragement to all players and really everyone," he said. "Katye Sharp was the winner of that one."
