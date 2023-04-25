Dr. Eric Robinson, a cardiologist at Unity Health, decided around five years ago that he wanted to run in the prestigious Boston Marathon. He achieved that dream last week.
“I have always been a runner,” Robinson said. “I ran track back in high school, competitively and was, I guess, above average. Going through medical school and other things, obviously I really didn’t run as much. I really started running again in my fellowship training for cardiology, so it was about 15 to 18 years ago when I started running.”
Robinson ran his first marathon 15 years ago in Austin, Texas. Since then, Robinson said he has run at least a dozen or so marathons in different places.
“About five years ago is when I decided I wanted to try to run the Boston Marathon because it is the oldest, most prestigious marathon, I guess, and to get in you have to have a qualifying time and the qualifying time is based on your age and gender,” he said, “so for my age group, my qualifying time is 3 hours and 20 minutes.”
Robinson, who is 47, had been training hard for three years to get himself well enough into shape where he thought he could qualify. He signed up for some marathons but they got canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You could run them virtually, which means I ran them around the square in Searcy basically but those don’t count to get into the Boston marathon,” Robinson said. “It has to be on a certified course, so that delayed my attempt to get in by a few years.”
In March 2022, Robinson ran his qualifying race and time at the Napa Valley Marathon in Napa County, Calif.
“So I ran a 3 hour and 15 minute time and so that allowed me to register me for Boston, but it didn’t guarantee me an entry spot,” he said. “And then in September of last year after I registered, is when I was notified that I had an entry into the marathon itself.”
For this year’s Boston Marathon, Robinson started training in September of last year and his regiment consists mostly of running.
“I would start it out at about 40 miles a week and topped out at 72 miles in a week for running. I have a busy job obviously,” Robinson said. “I would wake up and run in the morning before work so sometimes that would be 4:30 in the morning. Sometimes it would be at 5, sometimes it would be closer to 6 but depending on how long of a run I had. So I’m running seven days a week for my training and I also go to the gym twice a week in the afternoon and lift weights so I kind of incorporate weight training into my training as well which has helped reduce injuries and increase my time.”
After his training, Robinson and his wife Lisa went to Boston during the weekend. The race was on Monday, April 17. He said he thinks there is about 34,000 people who ran. “
Of course like all marathons, it’s 26.2 miles and it rained so the weather was kind of tough so it was rainy, it was semi-windy but it was not too bad,” he said. “The temperature was about 55 and it rained about a quarter of an inch, give or take during the race.”
Robinson said “I had a one-person cheering section [his wife, Lisa] that’s all I need. So I ran the race and so it’s the best race I ever really ran. I set a new personal record or personal best, I’m at 3 hours and 12 minutes and 23 seconds and during the race I ran negative splits so my third eight miles was faster than my second eight miles was faster than my first eight miles so I actually ran the last half of the marathon faster than the first half of the marathon.”
Robinson said his placing was 6,977 out of 26,603 finishers of the Boston Marathon. 34,000 entered to run the marathon. His place in gender was 6,065 out of 15,172 and was 780th out of 2,250 in his age group.
The race is run on a Monday and it is Patriot’s Day there and it is a holiday.
“The entire weekend is like the party and of course it is televised,” he said. “The professional runners like the guys you see on TV, started an hour before me. The race started in waves so I was like in the second wave. Afterwards they have a big awards ceremony for the winners and all that.”
As far as site seeing, Robinson said he and his wife did do some of that.
“We walked down where all the marathon activities were just did kind of regular Boston stuff,” Robinson said. “We showed up on Saturday, ran on Monday and came home on Thursday so we had Monday afternoon, Tuesday and Wednesday to kind of explore Boston or hang out and there are runners everywhere because the whole city has runners so everywhere we would go there would be people that ran the race and that was always the conversation starter I guess.”
The times that the Robinsons have been to Boston before, they brought their children with them and got to do the Freedom Trail and to the Boston Celtics playoff game at TD Garden.
Being a doctor and a heart doctor in particular, Robinson said he thinks it is good to lead by example.
“It’s always kind of hard for me to tell patients to be active and eat healthy if I don’t do something similar so I think it means more when I say it to my patients and hopefully they can see me as an example that you can work a 60-plus hour job, have three kids and a wife and still be active and have time for everything,” he said.
The Robinson’s oldest son is Grant, 24, who is in medical school at UAMS in Little Rock. He just completed his second year. Their middle son is Caleb,20, a sophomore at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He is studying finance. Daughter Hannah is 15 and a sophomore at Searcy High School.”
A lot of patients know that Robinson is a runner and know that he was running the Boston Marathon. “I even had some patients that followed me during the race because you could track me on the app, so I do think a lot of people notice and it makes a difference.”
Everybody that finishes the Boston Marathon gets a finishers medal. “I think I have done seven full marathons in Little Rock so I have a lot of their medals.” He said it’s a big deal because it is the “Boston Marathon” medal.
Robinson’s advice to people who want to start running is if they have not started before, they should definitely start out slow and he said “there are online programs you can follow to get started to where you won’t injure yourself but the most important thing is to start.”
