Dr. Eric Robinson, a cardiologist at Unity Health, decided around five years ago that he wanted to run in the prestigious Boston Marathon. He achieved that dream last week.

“I have always been a runner,” Robinson said. “I ran track back in high school, competitively and was, I guess, above average. Going through medical school and other things, obviously I really didn’t run as much. I really started running again in my fellowship training for cardiology, so it was about 15 to 18 years ago when I started running.”

