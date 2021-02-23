Romio Harvey scored 18 points and was a perfect 12 of 12 at the free-throw line to lead Harding to a 75-71 victory over Arkansas Tech on Monday in Great American Conference play at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
With the win, Harding improved to 4-8 overall and in conference. Tech lost for the 18th time in its last 19 road games and fell to 6-9 overall and 4-9 in conference.
Harding guard James Harris hit a driving layup with 2:27 left to give Harding a 67-66 lead. The Bisons' next six points all came from Harvey at the free-throw line as Harding held off Arkansas Tech. Davis Morgan made the final two free throws to seal the victory.
Harding trailed 25-16 with 7:00 left in the first half, but scored the next 14 points as part of an 18-2 run to take a 34-27 lead. Harvey scored eight straight points for Harding during that stretch. The Bisons led 37-30 at halftime.
Tech made 13 of its first 15 shots in the second half and led by as many as seven points at 58-51 with 9:06 left. Harding answered with an 8-0 run and neither team led by more than four the rest of the way.
Ramiro Santiago scored 17 points and made four of Harding's seven 3-pointers. Harris added 12 points for Harding.
Justin Briley and Niko Gosnell led Tech with 15 points each.
It was Harding's final regular-season home game. The squad honored graduating senior Tyler Roth on Senior Night in a postgame ceremony.
Harding's final two GAC games are on the road beginning Thursday against Henderson State in Arkadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.