Harding University has a “one-stop shop for soccer,” according to women’s soccer coach Greg Harris.
The Hatcher Indoor Soccer Center is just over a year old now, Harris said —“I think we did our first practice in here in August of last year” – and has worked out really well for the program “especially during that whole snow issue that we had last year.”
The building, according to Harris, was donated by Greg Hatcher. There is a picture of Hatcher’s daughter, Larkin, in the lobby. She played soccer at Harding and her twin sister, Haley, played for Ouachita Baptist University.
“He [Hatcher] built one for both of us,” Harris said. “Ouachita actually built theirs first and he said, ‘Greg, go through and what you don’t like, change,’ so ours is a little better than Ouachita’s.”
The soccer center ”is a blessing to have here at Harding.”
During a media day last week, Harris gave a walk-through, showing the lobby first with two bathrooms and a water fountain. The upstairs room is not quite being furnished yet, but will be somewhat of a lounge for the men’s and women’s teams and overlooks the indoor playing area.
“We’ve already taken advantage of it,” he said. “You will see in the evening some of them have their laptops up here and they study.”
Leg compression pants will be brought upstairs for the players. “We have five pairs of compression pants and five of those recliners. They can lay back and watch TV. We are supposed to have an xbox and PlayStation coming with gaming chairs. That is probably going to be the last thing that we add.”
Also in the facility is a large window that overlooks the soccer field outside. “it’s a wonderful view,” Harris said.
The indoor facility is located between the softball intramural fields and Stevens Soccer Complex. The university held a virtual dedication of the facility at last year’s homecoming.
The neat thing about the facility, Harris said, is that the teams don’t miss any practices. He mentioned them spending a lot of time in there in January and February. “We are always on. It is a huge blessing having this here.”
In the back of the facility is a weight room that Harris said is about 55 yards long and maybe between 20 and 22 yards wide.
“Our players that stay here in Searcy have access to this building during the school year between 6 a.m. and 10 o’clock at night,” he said. “They can get in here and have access to this building and the weight room. It allows them to practice and do a lot of the extra things that they want to do.”
For his first 18 to 19 years, Harris said the teams would lift weights at 6 a.m. because that was the time that was slotted for soccer.
“My alarm goes off at 4:30, we’re lifting at 6 and doing all of our stuff. Our girls usually got there at 4:45 now no more 6 a.m.’s,” he said. “It is daylight now when we lift so it’s nice to come in and do that and our ladies can come in here and feel comfortable.
“We are blessed. We are just absolutely blessed. I can’t be thankful enough for this.”
