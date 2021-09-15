Ten teams participated in the first Foothills Lane of Lights Benefit Golf Tournament 4-Person Scramble. The event raised $6,600, with proceeds going to purchase gifts for children at Christmas. "We had a great turnout," event coordinator Ruby Suviaz said. "One team who signed up and could not play even donated their team fees. We plan on doing this again next year."
