BENTON — There is no reason to doubt who is the captain of the Beebe Lady Badgers.
Lady Badgers junior guard Madelyn Atkins overcame a rough start against the Benton Lady Panthers in the first round of the 5A-Central Conference Tournament on Monday night inside the Benton Arena. Atkins led her team to the next round with a 55-52 victory over the Lady Panthers, advancing to play Sylvan Hills High.
Atkins started the game with a scoring average of 16.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assist for the season. She missed her first five attempts at the basket Monday but finished the night leading all scorers with 25 points. She scored 22 points in the second half of the game.
Beebe coach Greg Richey said Atkins "did what she needed to do as a point guard" to help the team hold on to the lead until the end of the game.
“She is a junior but a three-year starter,” Richey said. “She stepped up and we made some plays in the last three minutes, what you have to do if you plan on advancing.”
The offense for the Lady Badgers was looking to pass the ball around the perimeter and find an opening inside the paint under the basket inside the Lady Panthers' defense.
The Lady Badgers used a 2-2-1 full-court press that is designed to create trap opportunities. The defense created pressure on the ball and forced the inexperience of the Lady Panthers to turn the ball over. Beebe’s defense forced Benton into making 22 turnovers, including two late in the game that the Lady Badgers were able to turn into uncontested layups.
Beebe junior guard Mya Bradley came off the bench and contributed 12 points for the Lady Badgers before she fouled out with 5:08 left in the game.
Richey watched from his seat as his team played hard, but looked like it was running out of control. The Lady Badgers got down late in the fourth quarter against the Lady Panthers' tough defense, and Richey witnessed his team losing possession of the basketball. Then, he watched his team play harder on defense to be able to create offensive opportunities, to grab the lead away from the Lady Panthers late in the fourth quarter and to take home the victory.
With the seconds ticking off of the clock, Richey watched Beebe junior guard Joey Babel take a pass from Atkins in front of him. Babel dipped her left shoulder and made a quick step to her right and she was alone for the 15-foot jump shot that fell through the basket giving the Badgers the lead with just eight seconds left in the game.
Richey looked up at the clock above center court and took a deep breath.
“I was proud of the girls as they complemented Atkins and they did what they were supposed to do, “ Richey said. “They are scrappy. My biggest job in coaching them is not to hold them back and sometimes I do hold them back. I get to thinking we are too wild, but that is the way they play. That is who we are and we are going to scrap.”
Benton coach Jerry Chumley said his team showed a lot of character and fight against the Lady Badgers.
“Character, we just got done talking about that in there. We talked about how this team shows up every single day with a great attitude, I don’t have to worry about grades or the kids getting in trouble,” Chumley said. “Tonight's game you saw our character, we didn’t act out even when it got crazy. Our kids kept playing hard but we made some critical mistakes that cost us the ballgame.”
Chumley said that Beebe played hard and was able to make the plays on defense that the Lady Badgers needed to win the game.
“You have got to give Beebe credit, they played hard and made the plays when they really had to have it,You have to tip your hat to them,” Chumley said. “Turnovers in the second half and missing free throws in the first half. We clean those things up and we are moving on.”
Leading the Lady Panthers, sophomore center Aylissa Houston had 16 points and nine rebounds and Madison McIntyre scored seven points and pulled down seven rebounds, including four offensive rebounds.
“They work hard, they like to play full-court defense,” Richey said. “They like to get up and play people. Settling back and playing that way is not really our game.”
