The Melbourne Bearkatz outpaced the White County Central Bears 54-40 to win the district tournament on their home court Saturday as the Bears had to play most of the final quarter without their scoring leader.
This was the Bearkatz's first title since 2014, and only the second game all season the Bearkatz were at full strength — the first was the night before.
The Bears did not arrive at the gym until three minutes before the scheduled tipoff time. This pushed the start of the game back 10 minutes. However, it did not slow either team down.
Although the Bearkatz held a lead the entire game, the Bears kept it close throughout.
“White County is very aggressive and they want to try and bully you around,” Melbourne coach Scott Bowlin said.
Bowlin said the difference in this game and the Bearkatz's last loss to the Bears was “our mental approach to playing them was different; I think our kids had a better grasp on what they had to be.”
The Bearkatz held a 17-10 lead after the opening frame.
The Bears still kept the game close in the second quarter. They seemed to always only trail by three to five points. The Bears pulled within two points at the break.
Midway through the third, Dillan Hopkins, who led the Bears with 20 points, committed his fourth foul. He fouled out early in the fourth quarter. Dawson House was the second-leading scorer for the Bears with six points.
Late in the third quarter, the Bearkatz hit a flurry of baskets to pull away and gain a seven-point lead at the end of the third.
With their leading scorer gone, the Bears only managed eight points in the final quarter.
The Bearkatz shot 7 of 10 from the charity stripe to close out the game and push their lead in the double-digit mark.
“Obviously you need your best player to well, and he did. Layton [Hennings] played extremely well,” Bowlin said. Hennings finished with 18 points along with four steals.
“I felt like Remi Lawrence played extremely well in the second half, he made some stuff happen that we needed to have happen.” Bowlin added. Lawrence finished with nine points, seven of which came in the second half. Bowlin said they played very consistent all night.
