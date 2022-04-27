White County teams will all be playing for the 3A-2 district championships in both baseball and softball on Thursday night at Riverview High School.
Harding Academy will play Pangburn in the softball championship game at approximately 6:30 p.m. Harding Academy beat Clinton in the semifinals Wednesday night while Pangburn beat Bald Knob. Newport and Bald Knob will play in the third-place game at 4 p.m.
In baseball, Harding Academy will play Rose Bud at approximately 6:30 p.m. The Wildcats beat Newport in the semifinals while Rose Bud beat Pangburn. Pangburn and Newport will play in the third-place game at 4 p.m.
Softball
Harding Academy knocked off Newport 4-2 in the semifinals.
All four of Harding Academy’s runs came in the bottom of the fourth. Sarah Davis and Liv Lang scored on a double by Fiona Davis. Drew Simmons followed with a hit to drive in Fiona Davis. Simmons scored on a single by Annie Watson.
Newport scored single runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings.
Watson got the win. She gave up only one earned run in seven innings of work. She struck out six in the victory.
Pangburn beat Bald Knob 4-1 I the other semifinal.
The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth when Pangburn took a 1-0 lead. Onica Snelson singled and scored on a single by Haylee King.
The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the top of the seventh. Scoring were Erica Janson, Miranda Redman and Snelson.
Bald Knob’s lone run was a solo homer by Adrianna Shoebottom in the bottom of the seventh.
Baseball
Harding Academy beat Clinton 12-4 in the first semifinal game.
Harding Academy led 3-0 after two innings. The Yellowjackets scored twice in the third. The Wildcats scored four runs in the fourth.
Clinton came back with two runs in the top of the fifth. The Wildcats then scored two in the bottom of the fifth and three in the sixth.
Levi Lang was 3 for 3 with two runs scored. He had six RBIs.
Chris Anderson scored three runs to lead the Wildcats. Eli Wallis and Jack Citty scored two runs each. Also scoring were Kyler Hoover, Gavin Alveti and Kaynan Harris.
Rose Bud beat Pangburn 3-2 in the other semifinal game.
Rose Bud scored three runs in the bottom of the first. The Tigers scored twice in the top of the seventh. The tying run was stranded at third base to end the game.
Scoring for Rose Bud was Russ Martin, Bryce Walls and Brayden Sherwood. Scoring for Pangburn was Rhett Tharp and Boe Baker.
