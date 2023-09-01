Searcy

The Lady Lions went into their 5A-East Conference campaign with a lot of momentum after three convincing non-league victories to start the season. But Greene County Tech played spoiler to Searcy in Tuesday’s conference opener in a five-set battle that went the distance before the Lady Eagles pulled it out 3-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.