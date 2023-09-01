Searcy
The Lady Lions went into their 5A-East Conference campaign with a lot of momentum after three convincing non-league victories to start the season. But Greene County Tech played spoiler to Searcy in Tuesday’s conference opener in a five-set battle that went the distance before the Lady Eagles pulled it out 3-2.
Prior to the GCT match, the Lady Lions had not given up a single set through three matches. Searcy opened the season on their brand-new home court at Lions Arena with a convincing 3-0 victory over Jacksonville, and picked up two more impressive wins the following week against Lonoke and Maumelle. The victory over the Hornets marked two-consecutive home wins to start the season.
The Lady Lions will pick up one more non-league game this week, but not just any game, a crosstown-rivalry match against the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats. Searcy returns to its 5A East schedule on Thursday at home against Nettleton.
Harding Academy
The Lady Wildcats have now played the bulk of their early non-conference schedule, currently sporting a 2-3 record. Harding Academy started the year on Aug 21 with a 0-3 loss to Baptist Prep, followed by a loss to Crowley’s Ridge Academy the following day.
The Lady ‘Cats picked up their first season victory in impressive fashion by shutting out perennial powerhouse Hoxie 3-0. Harding picked up another key non-league win by downing Episcopal 3-1 on Monday, but fell 3-0 at Southside in straight sets. Harding will travel across town to the brand new Lions Arena to face Searcy High School on Tuesday, and will open 3A Northwest Conference action at Rose Bud on Thursday afternoon.
Rose Bud
This year’s Lady Ramblers team have met with mixed results in the early 2023 volleyball season with a 2-3 record. That includes a non-conference win over Bald Knob and losses to Conway Christian and Perryville in straight sets. The Lady Ramblers opened their 3A-Northwest Conference on Tuesday with a big 3-1 victory over Bergman before losing to Melbourne 1-3 on Thursday to give them a 1-1 record in the Northwest Conference.
Riverview
The Lady Raiders evened their record for the season to 2-2 on Thursday with a straight-sets victory over Corning. Riverview started the season with a 3-0 win over local rival Bald Knob before losing their home opener to Midland 1-3 on Aug 22. They lost 1-3 again two days later, this time to Dover in their 3A-Northwest Conference opener last Thursday. Next week’s schedule for the Lady Raiders will be a Northwest road match at Salem on Tuesday before returning home to face Heber Springs on Thursday in non-conference play.
Bald Knob
The Lady Bulldogs are looking for success after a difficult start to the season with an early 0-6 record overall and 0-3 in conference. Bald Knob will look to turn things around with a non-conference home match against Barton on Tuesday.
Beebe
The Lady Badgers are currently 2-2 overall during the early non-conference volleyball season. Beebe lost to Marion to start the year before downing Palestine-Wheatley and Bauxite. The Lady Badgers lost a close one to Lonoke 3-2 on Thursday, and will host Mount St. Mary on Tuesday to open 5A-Central Conference play.
