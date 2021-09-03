The Baptist Prep Eagles and the Searcy Lady Lions were the big team winners in a 9-hole golf match at River Oaks Golf Club in Searcy on Thursday. The match was hosted by Harding Academy.
Baptist Prep won the boys match with a score of 121. Harding Academy was second at 123. Searcy was third at 126.
Searcy won the girls match with a 136. Harding Academy was second at 160. Beebe was third at 165.
In boys, Harding Academy’s Jack-Henry Wise and Searcy’s Luke Killough tied for medalist honors by shooting 37. Baptist Prep’s Evan Garcia was third, one stroke behind.
Other Harding Academy players and their scores are: Kayden Swindle, 41; Braden Waddill, 45; and Luke Hewett, 55.
Other Searcy players and their scores are: Korben Rutherford, 42; Houston Behel, 47; and Jonas James, 57.
Beebe had two golfers in the match. Rylie Marshall shot 45. Noah Hirscheider shot 53.
Searcy’s Mary Julia Killough was the girls medalist, shooting 40. Searcy’s Catalina Hillis and Beebe’s Chloe Peterson tied for second at 46.
Other Searcy players and their scores are: Zoey Sherwood, 50; and Eva Duncan, 58.
McKinlee Bailey led Harding Academy with a 48. Other scores include: Emmi Calloway, 54; Kacey Harrington, 58; Laura Miller, 60; Gracie Harr, 62; and Bailey Jeffrey, 62.
Other Beebe scores include: Lanie Shafer, 59; Avery Mills, 60; and Claire Lewis, 62.
“I’m proud of how we played against really good competition,” Harding Academy coach Caleb Hall said. “Each of the teams were missing a key golfer. For us, it was Kyle Ferris, who was at football practice.
“Even so, we had a very competitive match. Jack-Henry played very well, and while it wasn’t the best rounds for the other guys, they played well enough to keep us in it.”
Hall said his girls team struggled, but he saw some positive things.
“It wasn’t everyone’s best match, but I really liked what I saw from Emmi Calloway and Kacey Harrington,” he said. “They are both showing great improvement.”
Searcy coach Bryant Turney said “This was a very competitive match and will definitely help us prepare for postseason play.”
“Luke and Mary Julia have been a permanent fixture towards the top of the leaderboard in all our matches this year,” Turney said. “Korben and Catalina played very solid and turned in good rounds for us today.”
