Several area athletes were named to the Arkansas Activities Association All-Star games.
Unfortunately, the all-star games will not be played this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The only baseball player was Luke Rolland of Pangburn.
Softball players include Justine Burch of Beebe and Kaitlyn Michell of Bradford.
Ty Dugger of Harding Academy was selected for the boys all-star soccer game. Emme Bailey of Searcy was named to the girls all-star soccer game.
Three coaches were named as all-star assistants. Softball coaches Nikki Mitsunaga of Bald Knob and Eric Chambers of Beebe and girls soccer coach Angie Harlow of Harding Academy were named assistant coaches.
