TOKYO (AP) — At an Olympics where some of America's biggest stars have faltered, Caeleb Dressel lived up to the hype.
Dressel claimed the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career with two furious laps of the pool Thursday morning, winning the 100-meter freestyle over defending champion Kyle Chalmers.
As is his style, Dressel dove into the pool and came up with the lead. He was still ahead at the lone flip, and turned away the Aussie's bid for a second straight gold.
"It means a lot," Dressel said. "I knew that weight was on my shoulders."
Dressel's winning time was an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds — a mere six-hundredths of a second ahead of Chalmers, who had to settle for a silver at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
"I wasn't worried about anything," Dressel said. "During the race there's only so much you can do. Whatever's going to happen is going to happen. I stuck to my race plan so if it got me first, OK, if it got me second, OK."
The bronze was claimed by Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov (47.44), who added to his silver in the 100 backstroke.
The first three gold medals of Dressel's career were all in the relays — two in Rio de Janeiro, another in the 4x100 free relay at the Tokyo Games.
Now, Dressel has earned a gold all by himself.
"It is a lot different. I guess I thought it would be, I just didn't want to admit to it," he said. "It's a lot tougher. You have to rely on yourself, there's no one to bail you out from a bad split."
Dressel climbed atop the lane rope, a look of wonder on his face, and held up the index finger on each hand.
No. 1 indeed.
Dressel's gold was the second of the morning for the Americans, who got a surprise victory from Bobby Finke in the Olympic debut of the men's 800 free.
Also winning golds: Australia's Izaac Stubblety-Cook in the men's 200 breaststroke and China's Zhang Yufei in the women's 200 butterfly.
After Michael Phelps retired, Dressel emerged as the world's dominant swimmer.
He turned in staggering performances at the last two world championships, earning seven gold medals at Budapest in 2017, followed by a six-gold, two-silver performance at Gwangju in 2019.
As important as those meets were, they're not the Olympics.
He needed an individual gold to solidify his legacy.
Mission accomplished.
"These moments are a lot different than worlds," Dressel conceded.
Finke's pulled out his victory with a dazzling burst on the final lap.
Germany's Florian Wellbrock snatched the lead from Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri on the final flip, with Finke lurking back in fourth.
But the American turned on the speed at the end of the 16-lap race, passing all three swimmers ahead of him to take the gold. Finke's final 50 was 26.39 — nearly 2 seconds faster than anyone else.
"I had no idea I was going to do that," Finke said. "I noticed with 10 meters off (the final turn) I was catching a little bit of ground, and that was the only motivation I needed."
Finke's winning time was 7 minutes, 41.87 seconds, just 0.24 ahead of Paltrinieri. Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine touched in 7:42.33 to take the bronze, knocking Wellbrock back to fourth.
Over two swims, Finke knocked about 6 seconds off his personal best coming into the Olympics to walk away with a historic gold.
He wasn't thinking about the pain until he touched the wall.
"Your mind just kind of disappears and you're blocking it out at the end," Finke said.
The men's 800 freestyle was added to the Olympic program for these games, marking the first time that approximate distance was contested by the men since there was an 880-yard race at the 1904 St. Louis Games.
Mirroring Finke's finish, albeit over a much shorter distance, Stubblety-Cook rallied on the final lap to pass Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, who went out fast and tried to hold on.
The winning time was an Olympic record of 2:06.38, giving the team from Down Under its fifth gold of the swimming competition — and its first men's breaststroke gold since Ian O'Brien at the 1964 Tokyo Games.
Stubblety-Cook was surprised as anyone to be standing on the top step of podium.
"I was happy enough just to be here," he said. "Honestly, I'm just pretty lost for words at the moment. It's still all sinking in."
Dressel's victory pulled the Americans ahead of the Aussies with six golds in Tokyo. They also led the overall medal tally with 20.
Kamminga was under world-record pace through the first 150 meters, but he faded to the silver in 2:07.01. The bronze went to Finland's Matti Mattsson in 2:07.24.
American Nic Fink finished fifth.
Zhang turned in a dominating performance to win China's first swimming gold of these games in the women's 200-meter butterfly. Her Olympic-record time of 2:03.86 put her more than a body length ahead of the pair of Americans, Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger.
The U.S. swimmers dueled back and forth for the silver, with Smith pulling ahead at the end to touch in 2:05.30. Flickinger earned the bronze in 2:05.65.
Smith, whose best stroke is the back, was thrilled to claim a medal in the fly.
"I was just super surprised," she said. "I really fought hard."
In the final event of the morning, Katie Ledecky was swimming for another gold in the 4x200 free relay, but the Americans were expected to face a big challenge from Ariarne Titmus and the powerful Australian women's team.
Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are moving on in the Olympic beach volleyball tournament.
The Americans beat Julian Azaad and Nicolas Capogrosso of Argentina 21-19, 18-21, 15-6 to improve to 2-1 in the round-robin. That's good for at least one more match in Tokyo.
In all, the American teams are 8-1 in the preliminary stage. Three other teams still have one match to play.
USA Climbing head coach Josh Larsen has returned to the United States due to the death of his father.
Meg Coyne, national teams manager and assistant coach, will temporarily step into Larson's role.
Sport climbing is making its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games. Qualification rounds begin on Aug. 3 with the men. The women qualifying the following day.
Reigning BMX racing gold medalists Mariana Pajon of Columbia and Connor Fields of the United States have moved on to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Pajon is the only BMX rider to earn two Olympic gold medals. She won all three of her qualifying rounds to finish with three points. Her top challenger, American Alise Willoughby, also won her three qualifying runs.
Fields, gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, won two qualifying heats and finished second in another. France's Joris Daudet and Sylvain Andre won all three of their heats.
Former world champion Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won two heats to qualify after colliding with a race steward who had wandered onto the course during a training run on Monday.
The top four riders from each of two semifinals will move on to Friday's finals.
Simone Biles has expressed her gratitude on social media for the support she has received since dropping out of the women's team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics.
She withdrew after the first rotation, vault, because she said wasn't in the right headspace to compete.
A day later, she gave up her chance to defend her all-around title.
The most decorated gymnast ever said in a tweet, "the outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."
Biles still has not decided if she will compete in the individual events.
The women's all-around competition is Thursday night Tokyo time, while individual events start Sunday.
China has claimed its first gold medal at the Olympic pool.
Zhang Yufei turned in a dominating performance to win the women's 200-meter butterfly with an Olympic-record time of 2 minutes, 3.86 seconds. She was more than a body length ahead of the pair of Americans, Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger.
The U.S. swimmers dueled back and forth for the silver, with Smith pulling ahead at the end to touch in 2:05.30. Flickinger earned the bronze in 2:05.65.
Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has apologized for yelling at himself with a homophobic slur during a loss at the Tokyo Games.
Fognini used the offensive Italian word repeatedly during the three-set defeat to Russian athlete Daniil Medvedev in the third round on Wednesday.
Fognini writes in an Instagram story that the extremely hot conditions "affected his head" and that he "used a really stupid expression toward myself."
He adds that "obviously I didn't want to offend anyone's feelings" and that "I love the LGBT community and I apologize for the nonsense that I let out."
The Instagram story was written on a rainbow background.
The often volatile Fognini was kicked out of the U.S. Open doubles tournament in 2017 for vulgarly insulting the chair umpire during his first-round loss in singles.
Izaac Stubblety-Cook of Australia has won the 200-meter breaststroke at the Olympic pool in Tokyo.
Stubblety-Cook rallied on the final lap to pass Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, who went out fast and tried to hold on. The winning time was an Olympic record of 2 minutes, 6.38 seconds as the Aussies captured their fifth gold of the swimming competition, matching the powerful American team.
Kamminga was under world-record pace through the first 150 meters, but he faded to the silver in 2:07.01. The bronze went to Finland's Matti Mattsson in 2:07.24.
American Nic Fink finished fifth.
MEDAL ALERT
Bobby Finke of the United States has captured gold in the debut of the men's 800-meter swimming freestyle event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri grabbed the silver after leading most of the race, while the bronze went to Mykhailo Romachuk of Ukraine.
It was a thrilling finish. Germany's Florian Wellbrock grabbed the lead from Paltrinieri on the final flip, with Finke lurking back in fourth. But the American turned on a dazzling burst of speed at the end of the 16-lap race, passing all three swimmers ahead of him to take the gold.
Finke's winning time was 7 minutes, 41.87 seconds, just 0.24 ahead of Paltrinieri. Romachuk finished in 7:42.33, knocking Wellbrock back to fourth.
The men's 800 freestyle was added to the Olympic program for the Tokyo Games, marking the first time that approximate distance was contested by the men since there was an 880-yard race at the 1904 St. Louis Games.
Italy's Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini have surged over the final 50 meters to snatch the gold medal in the women's lightweight double sculls.
The Dutch team of Marieke Keiser and Ilse Paulis had led nearly the entire race but collapsed to the bronze medal in the final 20 meters as the French team of Laura Tarantola and Claire Bove won silver.
The Dutch team nearly slipped out of the medals entirely, and only took the podium by 0.01 seconds ahead of Great Britain.
___
American beach volleyball players Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil dispatched Kenya in just 25 minutes, the fastest women's match since the Olympics adopted their current format.
The U.S. pair beat Brackcides Khadambi and Gaudencia Makokha 21-8, 21-6 to improve to 2-0 and almost certainly clinch a spot in the knockout round of 16. They have one match remaining, against Brazil on Saturday.
The match was the fastest since the international volleyball federation adopted the rally scoring and best-of-three sets format in 2002.
___
Ireland's duo of Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan held off a late charge from Germany's Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne to win the gold medal in men's lightweight double sculls.
The Irish boat looked secure through the first 1,000 meters before the Germans closed the gap with 500 to go and threatened to pull even.
A late surge over the final 200 meters sent the Irish to the win by 0.86 seconds.
Italy's Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta won bronze.
___
New Zealand's Grace Pendergrast and Kerri Gowler have won gold in the rowing women's pair.
The Kiwi duo won the world championship in 2019 and were favored to grab victory in Tokyo. They are just the third non-European team to win the Olympic event and the first since 1996.
Russia's Vasilisia Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia surged past Canada's Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens over the final 300 meters to take the silver medal. Canada won bronze.
___
Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic have dominated the men's pair in Olympic rowing, cruising to victory in a race they led from the start.
The Croatians were the heavy favorites. They won double sculls in 2016, then switched boat disciplines and won two world championships before claiming another Olympic gold medal. They are the first men to win Olympic gold in both double sculls and the sweep pairs.
Romania's duo of Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosas won silver. Denmark's Frederic Vystavel and Joachim Sutton won bronze.
