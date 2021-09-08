The Searcy Lions and Lady Lions golf teams played a match at Sage Meadows Golf Course in Jonesboro on Tuesday.
The Lions scored 369 to beat Manila by 10 strokes. Nettleton and Paragould did not have enough golfers to have a team score.
Searcy’s Luke Killough was the medalist, shooting 79. Houston Behel shot 84. Korben Rutherford shot 87 while Jonas James shot 119.
The Lady Lions played a nine-hole match. They were the only team to have a team score.
Mary Julia Killough was the medalist, shooting 42. Catalina Harris shot 51. Bailey Deitrick shot 55. Zoey Sherwood and Eva Duncan each shot 61. Gillian Francis shot 65.
