Two years removed from winning the Class 6A state championship, the Searcy Lions are on their third coach in three seasons. But that does not dampen the expectations for new coach Zak Clark.
Clark was hired in late spring to replace Kenny Simpson, who coached the Lions in 2020 following the resignation of Mark Kelley.
“I expect to be really competitive every night,” said Clark, who was previously the head coach of the Springdale Bulldogs. “We certainly have a tough task this week with Cabot. I expect our guys that when they put the ball down that we’re going to play hard, and we’re going to compete.”
Clark said he is not in to doing predictions about his team and the rest of the 6A-East.
“We’ll need to stay healthy because we don’t have a lot of depth,” he said. “I like the guys we have. I except us to be very competitive.”
Clark said his team has a chance to make the playoffs this season.
“We have a chance to be really good on offense,” he said. “I think, at times, we’ve played well on defense. We return eight starters on offense and only four on defense. We’ll need to start strong offensively. I expect us to get better defensively as the season progresses.”
The Lions offense revolves around several players, including quarterback Ckyler Tengler and three-year starting running back Daniel Perry.
“Daniel will move around and play quite a few spots – running back, inside receiver; he’ll return punts and kickoffs,” Clark said. “He’ll probably play some defense when we need him. He’s very talented. He has college offers.”
Perry caught 37 passes for 542 yards and four scores. He rushed for 1,377 on 204 carries and 22 touchdowns.
The other inside receiver is Reid Miles.
“He’s a really tough kid,” Clark said. “He’s strong. He runs well.”
The two outside receivers are Caleb Cunningham and Dash Stevenson.
“Caleb has really come along the last few weeks,” Clark said. “He’s got a chance to be a really good, physical receiver.”
Dede Johnson will play running back.
“I look for Dede to have a big year,” Clark said. “He’s a tough, hard runner who does not go down very easily.”
A year ago, Tengler passed for 1,346 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“We’re going to go how Ckyler goes,” Clark said. “He’s very talented. He makes improvements every day. He’s got to become more consistent. He’s maturing. I look for him to have a big year.
“If he does, then I feel really good about our chances.”
Clark said the offensive line is a strength of his team.
“We’re not real big, but we have four returning starters and four seniors on the offensive line,” he said.
The lone junior is tackle Eli Wilson.
“He will be a college offensive linemen,” Clark said.
The other starters include Matias Acevedo, William Marshall, Lucius Sparks.
“Our offensive line needs to be bell cows for us,” Clark said. “It’s an experience group that has a chance to be really good. They see every front, every blitz that is going to be thrown at them. I feel really comfortable having a veteran offensive line.”
The defense will be led by safety Braden Oliver.
“He’s really like a linebacker,” Clark said. “He likes the contact. He’s a physical kid. He’s got a lot of savvy for the ball. The ball seems to find him. He’s in the right spot. He’s the leader of our defense.”
Zimri Anderson is a returning starter at linebacker.
“He’s a really good player, especially in the box,” Clark said. “He and Jalen Jackson at nose guard are the only returning starters inside the box on the defensive line or inside linebacker. Obviously, we need Zimri to have a big year, and he’s playing well right now.
“Jalen is just a real tough kid. He’s got great balance. He plays with great pad level. He’s the top heavyweight boxer for his age group in the region.”
Jorden Stephenson and Luke Gibbs will play corner back.
“Jorden is a very talented young man,” Clark said. “He’ll draw the task of playing on someone else’s best receiver.
“All the returning starters will have to carry us.”
Clark said Tate Gibson is playing defensive end for the first time. Jameson Langley will be the other defensive end.
“Jameson is a junior, and he has a chance to really develop nicely,” Clark said.
Tengler will be the punter.
“He’s got a very strong leg,” Clark said.
Ethan Clegg will do the kickoffs. Tim Ulsperger will do the place kicking.
The Lions open the season at home Friday night against the Cabot Panthers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.