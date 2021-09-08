Searcy football coach Zak Clark is using this short week in preparation for playing Batesville as a dress rehearsal of sorts.
The Lions host the Pioneers in a televised game tonight at 7 p.m. at Lion Stadium. Searcy will play Sylvan Hills in the season finale on a Thursday after playing at El Dorado the prior Friday night.
‘That quick turnaround will serve us well down the road when we have to do this again,” Clark said of this week’s game with Batesville. “I’m looking forward to it. We’re going to play this out and see how our weekly schedule works. If we have to tweak something in Week 10, then we have to tweak it.
“It’s good for us to have to go through a dry run in a non-conference game with a quick week.”
Clark said his team had a good practice Monday.
“We’ve only had one practice,” Clark said Tuesday. “I feel like it was one of our better practices. I think the kids are hungry to get back out on the field. We had a little more urgency than we typically do on a Monday. I think it has to do with how the game went.”
Clark was referring to his team’s 38-20 loss at Little Rock Christian on Friday night.
“We’ve played two really good teams [Cabot, Little Rock Christian],” he said. “But we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve got to get corrected. Especially after last week, I think the guys kind of saw, midway through the second quarter and into the second half, it’s us. We’re concerned about us. When we play hard, we compete well. We’ve got a chance to be pretty good.”
Searcy probably had its best drive of the season in the closing moments of its game at Little Rock Christian. The Lions drove 80 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown on the final play of the game. Dede Johnson scored on a 1-yard run as time expired.
“We moved the ball,” Clark said. “I think we had only one three-and-out. The problem is we were penalized a lot. We had some drive-ending penalties, and we were 1 for 4 from the red zone. One trip, we fumbled and the other three trips, including the one we scored on, we were penalized in the red zone. That is 100 percent self inflicted. We’re not going to be very good if we can’t execute. I felt like we shot ourselves in the foot.”
Clark said his team played hard defensively outside of the first two drives when the Warriors went up 14-0. After that, Searcy had a punt blocked, which set up a short field for Little Rock Christian. Then the Lions failed to field the ensuing kickoff. That led to 14 easy points for the Warriors, giving them a 28-0 lead.
“They literally go 25 yards and score 14 points,” Clark said. “It was 28-0, and it just felt like we were going to get mercy ruled really quickly. But we played better the rest of the game. It wasn’t what we wanted. The frustrating part is spotting them 28 points.
“We’ve got to start quicker on both sides of the ball. We have to cut down on penalties.”
Clark said the Pioneers are a tough, well-coached team. Batesville is 0-1 after a 44-10 loss to Greenbrier last week.
“We know they are going to play extremely hard,” Clark said. “It’s a rivalry game. We know we are going to get their best shot. Honestly, we’re only focused on cleaning up our mistakes.”
Clark said Zimri Anderson continues to play well. He scored a defensive touchdown, recovering a fumble in the end zone against Little Rock Christian.
“I thought our secondary played pretty well against a very good team,” Clark said.
Clark said Johnson continues to play well. He rushed for 148 yards rushing on 20 carries against Little Rock Christian.
“He continues to run the ball very well,” Clark said of Johnson. “Our offensive line is playing well.”
