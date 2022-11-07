The premise of ‘win and get in’ was enough to inspire the Searcy Lions to turn in their best performance of the 2022 season to date as they stunned West Memphis 40-31 on Friday to qualify for the 6A State Football Playoffs.
The Lions, now 4-6 on the season, will be the No. 6 seed out of the 6A-East Conference and will take on 6A-West No. 3 seed Lake Hamilton at Pearcy this Friday. The playoff berth extends Searcy’s streak to 15 consecutive postseason appearances.
West Memphis, who was already qualified, controlled most of the first half, relying heavily on the passing strength of junior quarterback Keland Mills. Mills lit up the Searcy secondary with a number of long pass plays which led to fast scoring opportunities as the Blue Devils took a 24-21 halftime lead.
But once the wind picked up prior to the second half, Mills and the Devils offense were forced to keep things mostly on the ground and were not able to move the ball as effectively. The Lions defense were able to take advantage and contain the host, all while pulling away on the offensive side with another strong performance from senior running back Dede Johnson, who accounted for all three of Searcy’s first-half scores and the final touchdown of the night to put the game out of reach.
Johnson struck first at the 10:37 mark of the second quarter to cut West Memphis’ early lead to 10-7. The Devils answered in two plays to make it 17-7, but Johnson set the Lions up on their ensuing drive with a long 60-yard run to put Searcy back in the red zone. He punched it in again two plays later from seven yards out to cut it to 17-14, and went over the top on second and goal from the 1 with 1:35 remaining to set the halftime margin.
The Lions took their first lead of the game on the opening possession of the third quarter when junior quarterback Tyler Strickland found Caleb Cunningham for a 65-yard touchdown pass play to put Searcy up 24-21.
West Memphis then went on a drive which was completely opposite of their speedy first-half scoring drives with a 10-play, 63-yard drive, all on the ground. The Devils finally punched it in with 7:14 to play in the quarter. Strickland then took his biggest gain of the night on the ground with a touchdown run to put Searcy back on top 34-31. The Lion defense stood their ground from there, forcing a three-and-out on the following drive.
Searcy was stopped on downs on the next drive and West Memphis appeared to be on the march to retake the lead following a long 40-yard pass play, the first completed pass for the Blue Devils of the entire second half with 7:08 remaining. That drive was slowed by a big third-down sack as senior linebacker Caden Jowers and junior LB Heep Maddox teamed up to bring up fourth and long for West Memphis.
Mills went to the air one last time in desperation, but Cunningham made his biggest defensive play of the year when he broke it up to end the threat and set the Lions up with good field position at their own 48-yard line.
From there, it was Dede, Dede and more Dede as Johnson put the game on his shoulders and moved the ball with rushes of 22 and 16 yards, followed by a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:43 left to play in the game.
The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 6-4 on the season, but did not affect their seeding as they will go into the postseason as the No. 4 seed out of the East, and will take on West 5 seed Russellville in the opening round this Friday. The winner of that game will be tasked with taking on 6A-West Conference champion Greenwood in next week’s quarterfinals.
