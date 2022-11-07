Taylor

Searcy sophomore Ryan Taylor, 58, and the Lions offensive line had a dominant second half against West Memphis to help secure a berth in the 6A State Football Playoffs.

 Jason King

The premise of ‘win and get in’ was enough to inspire the Searcy Lions to turn in their best performance of the 2022 season to date as they stunned West Memphis 40-31 on Friday to qualify for the 6A State Football Playoffs.

The Lions, now 4-6 on the season, will be the No. 6 seed out of the 6A-East Conference and will take on 6A-West No. 3 seed Lake Hamilton at Pearcy this Friday. The playoff berth extends Searcy’s streak to 15 consecutive postseason appearances.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.