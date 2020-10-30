Use any metaphor – track meet, heavyweight fight, shootout – and it would apply to Friday’s 6A-East matchup at Lion Stadium.
On a night when the offensive numbers were down right offensive, it was El Dorado’s strip sack of quarterback Ckyler Tengler with under two minutes to play that proved to seal Searcy’s third straight loss 54-50. The two teams combined for 15 touchdowns.
Searcy had one final play, a Hail Mary, but the ball fell incomplete as time expired.
The Lions had their chances, though.
Down double digits for the second time and with less than 6 1/2 minutes to go, Tengler made the right read on an RPO, faked a handoff and found a seam up the middle for a 27-yard touchdown run. The extra point put the Lions up by two points at 50-48.
The defense needed a stop that it didn’t make.
It took less than two minutes for El Dorado to get on the board in the first half. A 33-yard pass from quarterback Eli Shepherd to James Hartsfield at the 10:02 mark of the first quarter gave the Wildcats a 6-0 lead.
On Searcy’s first play from scrimmage, Tengler couldn’t handle the shotgun snap.
El Dorado recovered at Searcy’s 38. After a penalty, the Wildcats broke another big play on a run by Sharmon Rester, who hit the sideline and went 43 yards for the second touchdown in 18 seconds. The extra point put the Lions down 13-0.
The Lions found a big play in their book as well. On their first play of the ensuing drive, Tengler handed to Demetrick Johnson who found a crease and raced 55 yards for Searcy’s first touchdown of the night.
El Dorado hit another big play when Shepherd threw his second TD pass of the quarter, this time to Jarmel Love, who was in the middle of the Lions’ defense and ran the rest of the way completing a 77-yard TD play.
The scoring onslaught continued as the Lions got back within a touchdown on an 18-yard run by Perry. The extra point cut Searcy’s deficit to 20-14 with 6:20 to go in the first quarter.
El Dorado’s Deandra Burns got in on the scoring act with a 48-yard touchdown catch of his own.
The touchdown-for-touchdown spar continued after Johnson scored his second of the night, this time from 29 yards out. The two-point conversion got Searcy to within five at 27-22 with 40 seconds to go in the first quarter.
The first defensive stop of the night came at the 11:11 mark of the second quarter when Searcy finally forced the Wildcats to punt.
Searcy took its first lead with 6:03 to go in the second quarter on two-yard sneak by Tengler. The extra point put the Lions up 29-27.
But there was plenty of time for the Wildcats to answer and no time for Searcy to let off the pedal.
A 48-yard swing pass to Reid Miles with just 30 seconds gone in the third quarter continued the trading of touchdowns after the break.
