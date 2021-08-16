Searcy Lions football fans will get their first taste of a new regime when Zak Clark makes his debut as head coach tonight.
The Lions are traveling to Wynne to play the Yellowjackets in a scrimmage game starting at 6 p.m. Clark is Searcy’s third head coach in three seasons. Two years ago, the Lions, under former coach Mark Kelley, won the Class 6A state title. Kenny Simpson was the coach a year ago. Clark was hired in late spring.
“I think we are ready to see somebody else,” Clark said of scrimmaging Wynne. “We’ve kind of hit that lull. We’ve been going against each other since that first week back when we had a team camp in July. I’m not going to say we’re ready. I don’t know if I ever feel like we’re ready. But I’m definitely excited to play somebody else.”
Wynne runs the flexbone offense, which is something a lot of teams do not run in Class 6A other than Sylvan Hills.
“Obviously, we want to get guys on film,” Clark said. “Everybody wants to play well. We want as many game-like scenarios as you can get. We’re not going to be able to coach every scenario and be able to go into a game right now.”
Clark said there will be no special teams play against Wynne.
“But I hope we get plays like third down at the end of the half,” he said. “Stuff like that that we can’t go over in practice that we can coach on. Second, we want to see if our guys are in football shape, are we in playing shape, are we physically ready to play, to go in there and play a game.”
Clark said seeing the flexbone will be beneficial because of Sylvan Hills. The Bears are picked to win the 6A-East by a statewide publication. The Lions are picked fourth.
Clark said he is excited about the play of quarterback Ckyler Tengler, who completed 93 of 175 passes a year ago for 1,346 and 10 touchdowns.
“I think he’s gotten a lot better,” Clark said of Tengler. “A lot of times, he’s really, really good.”
Searcy has two running backs who are exploding in Dede Johnson and Daniel Perry.
“Everybody knows what he [Perry] can do whether it’s at receiver or running back,” Clark said.
Clark said the offensive line will be key.
“It’s a veteran offensive line,” he said. “They are really strong this year. I’d like to see them in game action.”
On defense, Clark said the Lions are replacing a lot in the front seven box.
Zimri Anderson returns at middle linebacker.
“I know we’ve got a long way to go, but, at times, they’ve impressed me,” Clark said.
The Lions open the 2021 season Aug. 27 at home against the Cabot Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.