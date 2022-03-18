The Searcy Lions dropped both games of the first 5A-East doubleheader on Wednesday against Marion. The Patriots won the first game 5-1 and the nightcap 2-1.
Searcy’s lone run in the first game came in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Daniel Perry doubled and scored on a Isaac Gardner. Owenn Marino then walked but he was forced out at second base for the final out of the game.
Marion scored single runs in the third and sixth innings off Searcy starter Ckyler Tengler. The Patriots then scored 3 runs in the top of the seventh.
Searcy had only four hits in the game. Perry, Reid Miles, Gardner and Trey Crossen each had one hit.
Tengler pitched well despite getting the loss. He gave up 1 hit and one earned run in six innings of work. He struck out 16 Marion batters.
In the nightcap, Marion scored single runs in the first and fourth innings. Searcy’s only run came in the top of the seventh.
Miles led off with a walk and scored on a passed ball. Gardner also singled in the inning, but was stranded at first base to end the game.
Searcy left 5 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the first inning.
Searcy had only 2 hits in the game. In addition to Gardner’s seventh-inning hit, Lady Ivy had a double in the sixth inning and was stranded at second base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.