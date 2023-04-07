It is quickly becoming a five-horse race in the 5A-East baseball Conference, and Searcy finds itself one of the ponies in the middle of the pack.
The Lions picked up a pair of conference victories on Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep on the road at Paragould, 11-1 and 9-1. The two wins were similar to Searcy's sweep over Nettleton a week prior with senior Kaleb Cunningham and junior Dalyn Hamilton taking the wins on the mound while the entire Lions' batting lineup had their turn making plays offensively.
The wins put Searcy at 7-6 overall on the season and 4-2 in the 5A-East, tied for third with Batesville. Greene County Tech and Valley View share the top spot, both with 6-0 records while Marion, who handed Searcy its only league losses, sit in fifth at 3-3. One of these teams will find itself left out of the 5A state tournament when conference play concludes on May 2.
“We did a really good job at the plate,” Lions head coach Matt Davis said. “We were hunting fastballs, and they happened to leave them out over the plate a little bit in that first game, and we really hit the ball well – really in both games.”
Junior Nathan Holeyfield led the way at the plate in Game 1 with 3 hits, 5 RBI and 1 run scored. Hamilton had 2 hits, including a double and a home run with 4 RBI and a run. Senior Luke McGuffee had 2 hits, 1 RBI and 1 run scored while senior Caleb Cunningham and sophomore Will Bailey each had a hit and 2 runs scored.
Kaleb Barnett's performance on the mound was among the strongest of the entire season for the Lions as the senior went a complete 5 innings of the run-rule shortened game with 12 strikeouts, 2 walks and only 1 hit allowed.
“He's just automatic with his fastballs, especially early on,” Davis said. “And then we scored some runs for him. Second game, Dalyn Hamilton pitched all seven innings in that one, and basically carried on what Kaleb was doing, you know, automatic with his pitches and just progressed from there. Dalyn also had two home runs on the day. He had a big day for us. It was just a good day for Searcy baseball at Paragould.”
Hamilton struck out 10 while giving up 4 walks, 3 hits and one score. Kaleb Barnett led offensively with 3 hits, 1 RBI and 1 stolen base. Holeyfield was hot again at the plate in the nightcap with 2 hits, 2 RBI and 1 run. Eli Wilson had a double and a RBI as well as 3 runs scored while senior Trey Crossen had a double, 1 RBI, 1 stolen base and 2 runs. Hamilton helped himself out with a home run and 2 RBI. Conner Barnett rounded out scoring with a hit and a RBI.
“When it comes to conference play, we tell our guys all the time, take care of your business, win the games you're supposed to win, and let everything else work itself out,” Davis said. “So far, that's what we've been doing. Marion, they swept us early on, but that was at the beginning of the year, and we have a whole season to go. Our guys did a great job of just turning the page on that one and not hanging on to it, and now we've won four straight in conference. It's going to get interesting as it starts to roll downhill, and hopefully we'll be on the right side of it.”
Davis stated at the beginning of the season that his pitching staff would be more by committee than any kind of pecking order, but Kaleb Barnett and Hamilton have both come up big and the last two conference twinbills with Barnett taking the Game 1 wins and Hamilton backing up his performance with Game 2 wins.
“I don't know that I would say he's emerging as an ace,” Davis said of Barnett. “But the past two conference series we've had, he's done extremely well establishing the strike zone early with his fastball and then building off that with off speed and expanding the strike zone. He's done an extremely good job of that, but so has Dalyn Hamilton. The past two conference games, he's pitched 13 innings, and he's doing the same thing. I think it's still pitching by committee, it's just those two have really relieved a lot of stress for us these past two conference series.
Though Searcy's pitching has allowed few opportunities to opponents as of late, Davis was also quick to point out the defensive efforts of senior catcher Conner Barnett.
“I can't say enough about Conner Barnett and what he does behind the plate,” Davis said. “He really works hard for our pitching staff. We try to get guys to chase a lot whenever they get ahead in the count, and a big part of that is being able to keep pitches in front of you. He works his tail off behind the plate, he does a good job of communicating around the field. He's the captain out there on that defense, and he's got to get everybody lined up, straightened out, along with working with the pitchers. He's really stepped up and done a great job with that.”
The Lions did suffer a non-conference loss last Thursday in a hard-fought 7-4 decision to a tough Beebe team which is emerging as a top club in the 5A-Central Conference, currently a game back of Little Rock Christian and Maumelle.
“It's just one of those games where our guys did everything they could possibly do,” Davis said. “Beebe just happened to be the ones on the winning end of it. They did a great job in that game. Their pitching staff really held our top five at bay, and that ultimately was the deciding factor. Props to them, and they're doing well right now, so we just happened to lose that one. They've stepped up and done a great job for us, but I still believe our pitching staff has still got to be always ready to go.”
The Lions will travel to West Memphis on Monday for another pair of 5A East games, and will play at Benton Thursday in a varsity/JV twinbill.
