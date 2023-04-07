It is quickly becoming a five-horse race in the 5A-East baseball Conference, and Searcy finds itself one of the ponies in the middle of the pack.

The Lions picked up a pair of conference victories on Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep on the road at Paragould, 11-1 and 9-1. The two wins were similar to Searcy's sweep over Nettleton a week prior with senior Kaleb Cunningham and junior Dalyn Hamilton taking the wins on the mound while the entire Lions' batting lineup had their turn making plays offensively.

