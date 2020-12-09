When the Searcy Lions entered the Panthers’ Den in Heber Springs on Tuesday night, both teams were in need of a win.
Tuesday’s game came down to who would make plays down the stretch. It was Searcy’s 16-3 run that led into the final minute of the contest that gave the Lions a 60-55 win on the road.
Searcy led by five at halftime, but the Panthers were able to draw even with a three from Ryan Crocker.
But two buckets later, the Lions were able to get the advantage back. That’s where the back-and-forth continued.
Layups by Connor Riddle and Crocker in transition knotted the game again at 36-36. While Heber Springs had chances to take the lead, they couldn’t get shots to fall.
Down 38-36 after Searcy’s Zyron Willams hit from close range, Crocker answered in the same fashion to tie the game for the third time in the quarter.
Searcy’s Willie Bowser hit one of two foul shots to put Searcy up by one. That lead lasted 16 seconds as Crocker’s fade-away jumper at the buzzer gave Heber Springs its first lead in the second half at 40-39.
It took the Lions a minute and 16 seconds into the fourth quarter to regain the lead on a steal and layup by Braden Watson. That lead lasted 20 seconds.
Riddle’s three from near the right corner put the Panthers up by two. Crocker then capitalized on a turnover with a running jumper. Seacy then got points on three straight trips, putting the Lions up by one with five minutes to play.
It was Watson that extended the edge for the Lions when he sliced his way through the Heber Springs defense. The Lions then got a transition layup from Landon Hamrick to go up by five with 3;30 to go.
Searcy scored 11 straight before Riddle hit again from his long-range spot in the right corner with 2:51 to go.
Up 52-48, Searcy scored five straight to put Heber Springs away.
The Lions visit Pocahontas on Friday night.
