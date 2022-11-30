Carlos

Searcy junior guard Isaiah Carlos drives inside during a recent game. Carlos and the Lions will host Catholic in the second round of the Searcy Bank Classic basketball tournament tonight at 7 pm.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

The opening round of the Searcy Bank Classic basketball tournament did not go the hosts' way as Bryant downed Searcy 65-37 on Tuesday night at The Jungle.

The Hornets (3-1) missed a number of inside shots early on, but created numerous second and third chances with offensive boards. Bryant enjoyed a size advantage at almost every position, and used it to their advantage on both boards.

