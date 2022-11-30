The opening round of the Searcy Bank Classic basketball tournament did not go the hosts' way as Bryant downed Searcy 65-37 on Tuesday night at The Jungle.
The Hornets (3-1) missed a number of inside shots early on, but created numerous second and third chances with offensive boards. Bryant enjoyed a size advantage at almost every position, and used it to their advantage on both boards.
Searcy (3-3) was kept off the scoreboard until senior guard Zyron Williams was able to convert a steal with a layup at the 3:48 mark of the first quarter. Bryant went on to lead 14-5 at the end of one and mounted a 32-13 by intermission.
Senior Bryce Theobald ended the next scoring drought for Searcy with a shot with 2:53 remaining in the opening quarter, and hit a pair of free throws with 4:32 left to play in the half to make it 21-7 Bryant by that point. Theobald also hit a three-point shot inside two minutes and hit a free throw just before the half.
Theobald led the Lions with 12 points. Isaiah Carlos and Williams each added 5 points for Searcy. Cameron Bead and Cedric Jones led Bryant with 11 points each. The Hornets dominated on the boards, out-rebounding Searcy 19-7 on the offensive glass and 30-17 defensively. Bryant was 18 of 46 (41.9 percent) from the floor compared to 10 of 25 (29.3 percent) for Searcy.
The Lions will look to turn their luck around tonight in the second round when they face Catholic High School at 7 p.m.
