The Searcy Lions’ losing streak is now at three games as the Lions were defeated by Marion 57-28 at Lions Stadium on Friday. The defeat against the Patriots ended any kind of celebration from the large Homecoming crowd.
Searcy coach Zak Clark said that the Lion’s performance against the Patriots was heroic and there was some excitement early in the game, but Searcy could never obtain the momentum against Marion.
Multiple turnovers were too much for Searcy to overcome, especially the interception thrown by junior quarterback Tyler Strickland in the first quarter. The pass was delivered into the hands of junior middle linebacker Martavan Banks and he ran the ball back 22-yards for a touchdown.
The defense for the Lions gave up 518 yards of total offense and six touchdowns to Marion and Clarke said there were too many missed tackles and there were too many big plays given up like the 61-yard and the 66-yard pass plays that ended in the end zone for the Patriots.
Marion’s junior quarterback Ashton Gray completed 76 percent of his passes for 311 yards and 4 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Jalen Smith was able to get around the edge of the Lions defense for 165 yards and he scored two touchdowns.
Searcy’s offense produced 302 yards of total offense with a relatively balanced offense with running the ball for 146 yards and passing for 156 yards but Strickland was flushed from the pocket by an aggressive defensive line that controlled the line of scrimmage most of the game.
Searcy senior running back Demetrick Johnson Jr. started the game as the No. 4 running back in the state with 885 yards rushing the ball and crossing the goal line 11 times for touchdowns plus catching four passes for a total of 15 touchdowns this season.
Against the Patriots, Johnson was able to break free for a 53-yards run for a touchdown with 8:24 left in the second quarter that raised the hopes of the Lions on the sidelines and the Searcy fans in the bleachers. Johnson finished the game with 112 yards, carrying the ball 18 times.
Strickland finished the game with 15 completions for 156 yards including a 26-yard touchdown to senior wide-receiver Kade Ivy in the third quarter. Strickland did the best that he could dodging the never-ending rush from the Patriots defensive front four.
Strickland never got comfortable in the pocket. There were designed roll-outs pass plays called from the Lions sideline but the Patriots had enough team speed at the edges to apply pressure. Strickland was sacked twice and he threw two interceptions trying to elude the defensive rush by the Patriots.
“It was a disappointing loss. We turned the ball over too many times,” Clark said. “We turned the ball over on offense which is something that we don’t do but they got after us tonight. We had a defensive game plan that went well but we missed too many tackles but we will get better.”
Searcy will try to break the 3-game losing streak Friday night October 14, with a road game against Greene County Tech. The kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
