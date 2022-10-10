The Searcy Lions’ losing streak is now at three games as the Lions were defeated by Marion 57-28 at Lions Stadium on Friday. The defeat against the Patriots ended any kind of celebration from the large Homecoming crowd.

Searcy coach Zak Clark said that the Lion’s performance against the Patriots was heroic and there was some excitement early in the game, but Searcy could never obtain the momentum against Marion.

