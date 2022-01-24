The Searcy Lions struggled early in a 84-36 loss to Jonesboro on Friday night.
Jonesboro led 28-5 after one quarter and 50-16 at halftime.
Cam Hicks and Braden Watson led Searcy with 9 points each. Isaiah Carlos had 6. Dash Stevenson and Bryce Theobold had 3 points each. Scoring 2 each were Jeremy Randolph, Isaac Gardner and Ckyler Tengler.
Searcy Lady Lions
The Searcy Lady Lions fell to Jonesboro 67-33 on Friday night.
Jonesboro led 29-13 after one quarter then held the Lady Lions scoreless in the second quarter to lead 47-13 at halftime.
Eva Roberts led Searcy with 10 points. Avery Meadows had 6. Sara Daniel added 5. Scoring 4 each were Blair Henry, Sara McCain and Jayden Bowman.
White County Central
Lady Bears
White County Central routed Maumelle Charter 65-23 on Friday night.
The Lady Bears led 13-3 after one quarter and 23-12 at halftime.
Taylor Moffett led the Lady Bears with 18 points. Jasmyn Acosta had 10. Scoring 8 apiece were Destiny Clark, Kalista Altom and Gabriella Hancock. McKenzie Massey had 5. Jaci Beals scored 4. Scoring two each were Kyra Cude and Ragan Evans.
Harding Academy
Lady Wildcats
The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats held off Rose Bud for a 59-47 win over the Lady Ramblers on Saturday at Harris Gym.
Harding led 15-8 after one quarter and 37-22 at halftime.
Rose Bud outscored Harding Academy 25-22 in the second half.
Kloey Fullerton led Harding Academy with 21 points. Raquel Webb had 13. Calle Citty had 11. McKenney Sheffield had 6. Sarah Davis had 5. Eva Abraham scored 2. Jama Akpanudo added a free throw.
Kyndal Rooks led Rose Bud with 14 points. Sarah Harte and Kyanna Poole had 12 points each. Ana Norris had 5. Scoring 2 each were Aubree Calhoun and Sunni Campbell.
Harding Academy fell to Clinton 49-44 on Friday night.
Fullerton led Harding Academy 1ith 15 points. Citty had 12. Akpanudo had 4. Webb and Addie Neal had 3 points each. Davis scored 2. Scoring 1 each were Abraham and Sheffield.
Harding Academy Wildcats
The Rose Bud Ramblers knocked off Harding Academy 63-44 on Saturday at Harris Gym.
Harding Academy led 14-13 after one quarter. Rose Bud then led 33-22 at halftime.
Rece Hipp led Rose Bud with 19 points. Caden Heck had 17. Jared Wray had 10. Tanner Rooks had 9. Avery Orman and Jace Goodwin scored 4 apiece.
Kade Smith led Harding Academy with 18 points. Kyle Ferrie had 14. Jackson Fox scored 10. Landon Koch had 7. Levi Mercer added 4. Sikan Akpanudo had 3. Wyatt Simmons added 2.
Harding Academy lost to Clinton 55-46 on Friday night.
Harding Academy led 17-8 after one quarter and 25-19 at halftime.
Clinton outscored Harding Academy 36-21 in the second half.
Smith led Harding Academy with 14 points. Ferrie had 9. Scoring 5 each were Fox and Mercer. Akpanudo had 4. Scoring 2 each were Koch, Simmons and Kaden Swindle.
