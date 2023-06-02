The Searcy Lions kicked off the month with their first week of summer practice beginning Tuesday. The Lions, under third-year head coach Zac Clark, are coming off a successful 2022 season in which they experienced a late surge to help propel themselves into the 5A state playoffs. This year, Clark said the team is still overall an underclassmen-heavy group, but with a few more returning with starting experience than in years past.

The team was primarily in the weight room over the week, with a limited amount of time on the practice turf of the Lions' field house. Practices started at 7 am and typically ended around 8:30 am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Clark gave his guys the day off on Friday in preparation for a 7-on-7 tournament in Hoxie this weekend.

