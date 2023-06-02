The Searcy Lions kicked off the month with their first week of summer practice beginning Tuesday. The Lions, under third-year head coach Zac Clark, are coming off a successful 2022 season in which they experienced a late surge to help propel themselves into the 5A state playoffs. This year, Clark said the team is still overall an underclassmen-heavy group, but with a few more returning with starting experience than in years past.
The team was primarily in the weight room over the week, with a limited amount of time on the practice turf of the Lions' field house. Practices started at 7 am and typically ended around 8:30 am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Clark gave his guys the day off on Friday in preparation for a 7-on-7 tournament in Hoxie this weekend.
“It's a fun group to coach,” Clark said. “Attendance has been good for the first week. There are some guys out, but we know where they're at. The school year finished earlier for us than most schools, so we kind of got off to a quick start on summer workouts. And here we are, going right into a 7-on-7 tournament this weekend, and starting team camps next week, so we will find out a lot about ourselves here in June.”
Clark and the Lions coaching staff put their group through spring practice, although the reps were light overall during the 10 days. Many schools are now skipping spring football now that there is more time in the summer, but for Clark, it's all about keeping things flowing.
“They give you 10 days, and we're going to use them,” Clark said. “We cut down and probably practiced shorter as far as time on the field. We didn't go two hours at all. But I feel like, even if it's the young guys – sophomores coming up, just getting reps. Anytime you can practice we're going to go ahead and use it.”
Clark said one of the main reasons for shorter practices during the spring had to do with scheduling conflicts that make planning anything challenging that time of year.
“We've got coaches who coach girls soccer, the boys' team was in the state tournament,” Clark said. “We had a coach who had to go to the meet of champs with a couple of kids on the team, and that's good, we're certainly happy for them, and we're more than happy to move the schedule around for those things, but it's a little bit of a logistical puzzle to try to figure out when you can practice, and where. We had graduation, and had to practice in here a couple of days, and then the field is being used for soccer tryouts, it's just a puzzle this time of the year.”
Clark said he was pleased with the extra experience and improved depth, but noted that the thing which most differentiates this group is their competitive spirit.
“We're replacing a lot of guys,” Clark said. “But we also have a lot of returners. It's a mix. When you look at the roster, I feel like we return more experience. But more than anything, I think our guys are more competitive this year in practice, in offseason. We should have significantly more depth than we had last year.”
Injuries have been at a minimum throughout the spring and early summer, though defensive starters Jace Garcia and Jesse Sumpter are expected to be out for a few weeks with minor injuries. As far as seniors emerging as leaders, Clark said quarterback Tyler Strickland has done a solid job of growing into that role.
“Obviously Tyler Strickland coming in his second year starting at quarterback,” Clark said. “He's a lot more confident than he was this time last year. We knew he had the chance to be pretty good, and he had a great year last year. I just feel like we are a lot further along on the offensive line than we were at this time last year, and certainly on the defensive line. Last year, it took us three or four games to figure out where guys were going to fit.”
Clark also noted the secondary also got a boost with the return of senior Dash Stevenson, who did not see action in 2022 due to injury. Incoming junior Will Evans is also a player Clark said has emerged as a starter during the offseason at safety.
“Defensively, we feel like there are 15-16 guys in the mix,” Clark said. “That hasn't been the case since I've been here. We're excited about a little more depth, and a good, young group. There are a lot of linebackers/linemen types in that group.”
Searcy will be in a 7-on-7 tournament in Hoxie this weekend and will also compete in the revived Sonic Air-Raid tournament coming back to Harding Academy this summer, and will take part in five separate team camps over the summer.
