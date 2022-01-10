The Searcy Lions were able to overcome a 7-0 run in the first half and another 9-0 run at the start of the second half. Using a combination of playing solid defense that allowed the offense to be creative, the Lions defeated Paragould 65-59 for the ninth victory of the season and the first win in the conference.
Lions coach Wayne Herren said that his team had to shake off the rust in the first quarter but he could see the energy level growing, which allowed the confidence on offense to increase but the defense is the ingredient that makes the Lions offense go.
As the first quarter came to end, senior point guard Braden Watson ran the court after the Lions defense created a loose ball that was recovered by junior guard Bryce Theobald and he passed the ball ahead to Watson.
Watson stopped, raised the ball over his head and took his shot behind the arch as the clock was ticking. He let the ball go with one second remaining in the first quarter and he hit the 3-point basket. Watson finished the game leading the Lions with 20 points and he was 75 percent from the free throw line.
Herren said, that he likes the progress that his young point guard Watson is making after recovering from an ankle injury. He also said that the Lions have a few more offensive options now out on the court and as the season unfolds the offense for the Lions is going to get better.
The defense in the second quarter held the Rams to just nine points and led by the defense play by Theobald, which also created chances for him at the rim. Theobald finished the night with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals and three assists.
Herren went to the bench in the second quarter and gave some valuable playing time to sophomore point guard Isaiah Carlos, who scored 8 points and was perfect from the free-throw line making all six of his free throw attempts.
When the second half started, Paragould came out and forced a turnover by Searcy and took advantage of it and scored a basket. It was not the start of the half that Herren had in mind.
Searcy kept attacking the basketball led by Watson and by junior swingman Zyron Williams, who finished the game with 10 points. Stepping up into a leadership role for the Lions senior forward Ckyler Tengler, he was able to settle his team down by playing what they do best – defense!
Tengler scored 6 points and 4 rebounds, but his ability to block the leading scorer of the game, Rams senior forward Isaiah Jackson shot under the basket, forced Jackson to shoot the ball from the perimeter.
Tengler’s basket at the 4:19 mark of the third quarter gave the Lions the lead but at the buzzer at the end of the quarter Paragould’s Jackson hit a three-point basket to tie the score at the end of three quarters.
Jackson finished the night with 28 points, junior guard Gavin Hall scored 14 points, but the rest of the Rams had trouble finding any clean looks at the basket. Rams senior forward Ashton Oaks scored 5 points and 2 rebounds for the Rams.
In the fourth quarter, the Lions executed the defensive game plan with precision. They forced the Rams to take contested shots from the perimeter, boxed out and recovered the rebound which led to the Lions ability to run the court to score 23 points in the last quarter.
“A conference win and getting off 1-0, is huge especially on your home floor, you got to get those. Our energy was not very good early tonight but in the second half we picked it up,” Herren said. “We had not played since Dec. 29, and so the layover was there as well, but I was so proud how they competed. I thought our guys hung in there and it showed. Paragould is a really good team and they are going to knock some people off in this conference – it was a big win for us.”
