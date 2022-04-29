The Searcy Lions baseball gained a split with Greene County Tech on Wednesday to improve to 7-5 in 5A-East play.
Searcy is tied for fourth with Batesville but the Pioneers hold the tiebreaker because of a sweep of the Lions last week. The top four teams in the conference qualify for the Class 5A state baseball tournament in two weeks.
Searcy will host Jonesboro in a conference doubleheader on Monday.
The Lions beat the Eagles 11-7 in the opener but lost the nightcap 16-5.
Searcy trailed 2-1 after one inning. The Lions scored three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and six in the seventh. The Eagles scores single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and two in the seventh.
Ckyler Tengler, Nathan Holeyfield and Dayln Hamilton each scored two runs. Also scoring were Kade Ivy, Daniel Perry, Reid Miles, Isaac Gardner and Kaleb Barnett.
Hamilton was 3 for 4 at the plate. Tengler and Barnett each him home runs.
Owenn Marino got the win. He pitches six innings, allowing 5 runs while giving up 5 hits and striking out 3.
In the nightcap, Greene County Tech jumped out to a 12-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning. The Lions plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Eagles scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Holeyfield, Marino, Hamilton, Gardner and Barnett each scored a run for the Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.