PARAGOULD — It was one in a number of first-round upsets as West No. 3 seed Russellville defeated the East No. 2 seed Searcy Lady Lions 2-1 in a match which featured a two-period shootout after a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation.

Both defenses shined as their respective offenses struggled to find opportunities. In fact, Russellville's only true breakaway of the game occurred with 5:47 left to play in the second overtime when a Lady Cyclones midfielder broke free and put in the back of the left-side net for the winner.

