PARAGOULD — It was one in a number of first-round upsets as West No. 3 seed Russellville defeated the East No. 2 seed Searcy Lady Lions 2-1 in a match which featured a two-period shootout after a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation.
Both defenses shined as their respective offenses struggled to find opportunities. In fact, Russellville's only true breakaway of the game occurred with 5:47 left to play in the second overtime when a Lady Cyclones midfielder broke free and put in the back of the left-side net for the winner.
Senior Kristen Tranum scored Searcy's only goal with a beautiful shot in the 13th minute to give the Lady Lions an early 1-0 lead. That's how the score remained until Russellville scored its first goal at the 14:41 mark of the second half when they ran a gadget play off a penalty kick to catch Searcy's defense off guard.
“We played hard,” Lady Lions coach Bart McFarland said. “They just made two more plays than we did. We were feeling good the whole game. We had some opportunities to go up 2-0, but we didn't get it into the back of the net. It was a hard-fought game; it was a state championship type game.”
The Lady Lions did not dominate possession, but did hold a slight edge through most of the match, including overtime, until Russellville was able to sneak through a Searcy defense which had been impenetrable up to that point.
“It only takes one,” McFarland said. “The little things that change everything. Just one opportunity, and they converted it.”
It was the final game for Tranum, who ended her high-school career in style with the early goal. She and Gabriella Eddins were the only two seniors on this year's team, with Eddins unable to play due to an injury sustained late last season.
“Kristen did a great job,” McFarland said. “This is the first time she's played in a couple of years. She's had knee problems. She didn't play last year – she was a manager. She got herself healthy in the summer and did some stuff in the fall. She really had a great senior year. I'm proud of her, and the way she came back. Just really happy for her.”
The Lady Lions may have broken their streak of state titles, but with a multitude of talent returning, including goalkeeper Emerson Simmons, Abby Lawson, Irena Shala and Georgie McMahan, the future looks as bright as ever for Searcy girls soccer.
“This is motivation for next year,” McFarland said. “We want to learn from it, and know that it hurt, and we don't want to feel it again. The future looks bright, we just have to find a way to get better.”
The Lady Lions finished with a record of 12-3-2.
The Lions looked poised to advance on Thursday as they led Mountain Home 2-1 early in the second half, but three unanswered Bomber goals in the closing stages changed everything as Searcy was unable to advance in a 4-2 loss. The Lions finished the season with a 17-3-1 record as the 5A-East Conference champions in 2023.
