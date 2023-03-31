The Searcy Lions stayed atop the 5A-East Conference rankings with a decisive 4-1 victory over Nettleton on Thursday at Lion Stadium. The victory improved Searcy to 7-2-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the 5A East.
Possession was fairly split between the two teams throughout the first half, with the difference being the last defensive lines. Searcy rarely allowed the ball into their backfield while Nettleton struggled to keep the Lions out of theirs. Searcy had a number of first-half close calls, with a couple of good looks going wide.
Sophomore midfielder Hayden Lee gave Searcy the only goal of the first half when he scored off a breakaway at the 31:36 mark to make it 1-0. The Lions were able open things up more in the second half with goals from Ervin Shala, Corbin Dixson and David Montano.
Montano and Shala also came away with assists for Searcy, as did Elijah Linderman and Easton Faulkner.
The Lions are now in a tie with Paragould for first place in the 5A-East Conference standings. The Rams are currently 3-0 in league play with a meeting between the two teams coming up this Thursday at Paragould. Searcy will host Marion this Tuesday before the first-place showdown.
