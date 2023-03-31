Ervin

Searcy junior Ervin Shala scored one of the Lions' four goals during a 4-1 victory over Nettleton on Thursday at Lion Stadium.

The Searcy Lions stayed atop the 5A-East Conference rankings with a decisive 4-1 victory over Nettleton on Thursday at Lion Stadium. The victory improved Searcy to 7-2-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the 5A East.

Possession was fairly split between the two teams throughout the first half, with the difference being the last defensive lines. Searcy rarely allowed the ball into their backfield while Nettleton struggled to keep the Lions out of theirs. Searcy had a number of first-half close calls, with a couple of good looks going wide.

