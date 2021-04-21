The Batesville Pioneers baseball team handed Searcy two shutout defeats in 5A-East play Tuesday at the Searcy High School Sports Complex.
Batesville won the first game 4-0 and the nightcap 2-0.
With the wins, Batesville improves to 14-6 overall and 7-3 in league play, which is good enough for third place. Searcy is now 13-7 overall and 6-4 in 5A-East play. The Lions are in fifth place in the league standings.
In the first game, Batesville scored twice in the second inning. With one out, Gaven Smart doubled and scored when Luke Brissey reached on a fielder’s choice. Brissey also scored in the inning.
The score remained 2-0 until the fifth inning. Batesville’s Jack Lanier singled with one out and scored on a single by Smart.
The Pioneers scored an insurance run in the seventh. Caleb Teague singled and scored on a single by Gage Wood.
Wood got the win for the Pioneers. He gave up three hits in seven innings of work. He struck out nine Searcy batters.
The Lions left only three runners on base. Their best scoring chance came in the first inning. Ckyler Tengler was hit by a pitch and Reid Carpenter singled. They were both stranded on base as Wood struck out Nathan Holeyfield to end the threat.
Owen Marino pitched well for the Lions. He gave up 10 hits in seven innings of work. He struck out seven. Only one run was earned.
In the second game, Batesville scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning. Wes Lange and Teague both singled and scored.
Searcy had several scoring chances. Carpenter was thrown out at home plate in the second inning. Steven Miles was stranded at second base.
Tengler walked and was stranded at third base in the sixth inning.
Tengler picked up the loss for the Lions. He gave up only three hits in six innings of work. He struck out six while allowing no earned runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.