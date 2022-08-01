The countdown to high-school football season officially began Monday morning with the first day of fall camps around the state. The Searcy Lions started off their camp with a spirited practice in a series of mock scrimmages and ended the morning session with kicking tryouts, some of the participants of whom were serious, and others perhaps not.
It was part of the theme of the practice overall. The players balanced their hard work with some good-natured fun. Head coach Zak Clark got in his fun as well at the end of the three-hour session, forcing the majority of the team into stationary gassers until the players who were away from the field hauling equipment made it back, resulting in an onslaught of urgent and vocal requests between teammates.
“Here it is,” Clark said. “The first day is always great. Everybody's always excited and enthusiastic. We had a good first day. We are further along than we were at this time last year. Other than that, we have two days in helmets, and then we put the pads on.”
The scrimmage portion of the practice seemed to flow smoothly, with the defensive backs looking particularly strong. The offense did break through on a few pass plays, but the ground game appeared to be more effective, even in a light-contact practice and fewer actual reps. Clark said that at this point, there will not be any new wrinkles.
“We really don't have anything new we're putting in,” Clark said. “When you go all summer, you're pretty much ready to go. Whenever we have offense versus defense, we try to move the ball just because the kids seem to compete a little harder whenever the ball's down. But yeah, we had a practice just like it was a Tuesday in Week 4.”
The team was not able to workout at Lions Stadium due to a track resurfacing, so Clark and the coaching staff set up practice at the Fletcher-Sullards Annex on the near side of the baseball fields.
The final half hour was dedicated to kicking and punting, with anyone willing getting a turn. Some took repeated attempts, while others were more one and done, and even a couple of players who were discouraged from taking a second attempt by assistant coach Tony McCoy.
“We can't get on the field for a couple of weeks, so we can't kick field goals and extra points,” Clark said. “But it's the first day, and a lot of the specialists really haven't done a lot. We've narrowed it down to a few kids, and then we let them have fun and try out if they want. So we have some linemen come out. They kick it once, and then we fire them, but we gave them a chance.”
Clark said the informal kicking session served as a good wind-down after a long first day, and with practically all the personnel in place, it's all about fine tuning leading up to the Lions' Aug. 16 scrimmage against Wynne.
“If it was hot, we like to put that drill in the middle,” Clark said. “But we put it at the end just to kind of let them have fun. But again, we've practiced, and we've done it so much, and they know what they're doing. I felt like they did have a lot of fun, and it's fun when you know what you're doing and when you don't have a whole lot to bus. We've had a few guys on defense we've had to move around here in the last week, but offensively, everyone is at the position they've been at this summer. And as long as they're getting after it and competing, it seemed like a pretty spirited practice and the kids were having fun.”
Clark huddled the squad up and went through the upcoming itinerary following practice, and also stressed the importance of equipment and facilities maintenance.
“That's a little thing, but it's part of being on a team,” Clark said. “We're fortunate enough that we have great facilities, nice equipment. Just because someone gave it to us or whatever, we still have to take care of it. You have to take pride in it – not everyone has the stuff we do.”
The Lions will open the 2022 season at Batesville on Aug. 26.
