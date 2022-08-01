The countdown to high-school football season officially began Monday morning with the first day of fall camps around the state. The Searcy Lions started off their camp with a spirited practice in a series of mock scrimmages and ended the morning session with kicking tryouts, some of the participants of whom were serious, and others perhaps not.

It was part of the theme of the practice overall. The players balanced their hard work with some good-natured fun. Head coach Zak Clark got in his fun as well at the end of the three-hour session, forcing the majority of the team into stationary gassers until the players who were away from the field hauling equipment made it back, resulting in an onslaught of urgent and vocal requests between teammates.

