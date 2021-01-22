After six tries, Nettleton now knows the sweet taste of victory after defeating the Searcy Lions 62-53 on Friday in the Lions' Den.
“We have been struggling and Searcy is well-coached. We have been in some really close games this year,” Nettleton coach Bubba Deaton said. “We dug deep. We missed some point-blank layups but at the end, we made some shots and some free throws. An ugly win is better than a pretty loss.”
Searcy started the game with energy that was created by having success on the defensive side of the ball that created the offense for the Lions.
Searcy used its 2-3 zone defense and it kept the ball out of the middle under the basket and forced the Raiders into making bad passes that the Lions were able to intercept and turn into points.
After the timeout at the end of the first quarter, there was a page turn in the story. Deaton told his team to settle down and just relax and let the game come to them on the floor. He changed the defense from a man-to-man to a full-court press that would attack the ball and force the Lions into turnovers and create offense for the Raiders.
In the second quarter, the Lions' offense started to struggle, shots that were falling in the first quarter just danced off the iron. The offense for the Lions started to rush their shots and to sputter.
Searcy’s offense can struggle at times during games in finding the basket and finding points, but coach Wayne Herren is working with junior point guard Braden Watson to quarterback the offense on the court.
Herren said that Watson will be a good point guard once he understands the role of the point guard.
“Braden is kind of filling this role. We know that he can go out and get his.” Herren said. “What we are trying to impress on him is to get others involved. He did a better job at moving the basketball, moving without the ball and how he goes is the way we will go.”
Against the Raiders, Watson was able to lead his team with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. He got help from junior Cameron Hicks, who scored 16 points and was able to move his feet and come down with seven rebounds for the Lions.
Herren said that Hicks had his best game of the season, especially in the first half shooting 67 percent from beyond the arc.
“I told him after the game that we have to find ways to get him the basketball,” Herren said. “He cleaned shots and it was one of his better nights on the floor this season.”
Deaton said, “We are similar teams trying to get that was probably the worst that we can shoot all year. We are happy to get one and we will take it any day.”
Deaton described his team's effort on defense as the worst of the season. He said that Searcy was able to get free from the defense and gave up too many baskets.
Nettleton High School senior guard Israel Malone found his way to the basket for the Raiders as he led all scorers with 26 points, nine rebounds for the night. There was also help from senior guard Jabari White, who was able to get free on the perimeter and scored 14 points to help his team.
“I will tell you that it is a disappointment and anytime you lose is disappointing," Herren said. “I saw a positive from us tonight. Offensively, I told the guys that our ball movement is much better. We handled pressure much better tonight. We took care of the basketball and we really got some pretty good looks tonight. We just couldn’t get them to fall.”
