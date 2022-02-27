The Searcy Lions needed a win to make the state tournament for the first time in 11 years. However, the Nettleton Raiders had other ideas.
Nettleton stopped Searcy for a 74-62 win in the season finale for both teams Saturday at The Jungle.
Searcy finished the season at 15-13 and 6-8 in the 5A-East. If the Lions had won, they would have tied for fourth with Greene County Tech, holding the tiebreaker with the Eagles.
“It’s not the ended we had hoped for, but nevertheless, I am proud of the Class of 22,” Searcy coach Wayne Herren said on Facebook, referring to his seniors. “They gave us everything they had, and our program is better because of them.”
Searcy got off to a great start, leading 16-10 after a putback by Cam Hicks with 1:38 left in the first quarter. Nettleton scored the final four points of the quarter, cutting Searcy’s lead to 16-14.
Searcy’s Bryce Theobold hit a jumper early in the second quarter to make the score 18-14. Nettleton then scored the next 11 points to take a 25-18 lead. The Raiders never trailed again.
Nettleton led 32-23 at halftime and 48-37 after three quarters.
The Lions made a late run, cutting the deficit to 61-55 with 2:34 left in the game. That was as close as the Lions would get.
Hicks led Searcy with 17 points. Isaiah Carlos had 13. Isaac Gardner had 10. Theobold scored 8. Zyron Williams had 7. Braden Watson had 4. Daniel Perry added 3. Hicks had 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.